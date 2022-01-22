A political rally addressed by PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur in the run up to 2017 UP Assembly Polls | Twitter/@narendramodi

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Election Commission of India on Saturday extended the ban on election rallies till January 31, 2022 in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases. The voting for the assembly elections in five states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand is scheduled to begin next month.

Election Commission, however, also allowed some relaxation in the rules for election campaigning amid surge in COVID-19 cases. From January 28, for phase-1 election campaign, maximum of 500 persons are allowed to congregate in designated open spaces while following the COVID protocol. From February 1, for phase-2 election campaign, the candidates or political parties are allowed to hold public meetings of up to 500 persons in designated open spaces while following the COVID protocol.

ECI extends ban on physical rallies and road shows till January 31, 2022.

Relaxation for Physical public meetings of Political parties or contesting candidates for Phase 1 allowed from January 28, 2022 and for Phase 2 from February 1, 2022.(1/2) — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) January 22, 2022

For door to door campaign, the limit of 5 persons has been extended to 10 persons by the election commission.

Video vans for publicity of candidates or political parties are also allowed to move around and stop at designated open spaces where maximum cap of 500 people will be put into place.

We welcome Election Commission's change in guidelines: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who earlier in the day announced an alliance with Babu Singh Kushwaha and Bharat Mukti Morcha as 'Bhagidhari Parivartan Morcha', took to Twitter and said that he welcomes the change in guidelines by election commission.

We welcome @ECISVEEP’s change in election guidelines. Public meetings in open settings are now permitted for 500 people. I’d written to CEC seeking revision of ban on padyatras & public meetings. Hope for further revisions in accordance with scientific consensus pic.twitter.com/kwxAUSNEOw — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 22, 2022

Earlier, the Election Commission had extended the ban on political rallies in the poll-bound states from January 15, 2022 to January 22, 2022.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma