New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Election Commission on Saturday announced that it will conduct a by-poll in West Bengal's Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency on September 30. It is being reported that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will contest the by-poll from the constituency in order to remain as the CM of the state after she lost the Assembly Election from Nandigram earlier this year to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

"While the commission has decided not to hold bye-elections in other 31 Assembly Constituencies and three Parliamentary constituencies (across India), considering the constitutional exigency and special request from the state of West Bengal, it has decided to hold bye-election in 159-Bhabanipur AC. Much stricter norms have been kept by the Commission as an abundant caution to safeguard from COVID-19," the top poll body said.

Banerjee had moved out of her traditional Bhabanipur seat to fight in Nandigram during the Assembly polls earlier this year but lost to his former close aide Suvendhu Adhikari who contested on a BJP ticket. Adhikari is now the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

According to an Election Commission press note, the West Bengal chief secretary has informed that in view of administrative exigencies and public interest and to avoid a vacuum in the state, bye-elections for Bhabanipur, from where CM Mamata Banerjee intends to contest elections, may be conducted.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan