New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The election commission on Thursday announced that it has decided to postpone the biennial election to Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana amid fears over the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

"EC has reviewed the matter and decided that due to 2nd wave of COVID-19, it wouldn't be appropriate to hold biennial election to Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold these polls," it said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Recently, the election commission had organised polls the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh and assembly polls in four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry.

However, the poll body was widely criticised by the public and experts over its decision to hold the polls at a time when COVID-19 cases were unprecedently rising across the country.

The Madras High Court had also remarked that election commission officials should be "booked on murder charges" for allegedly holding the polls amid the second COVID-19 wave.

Later, the poll body moved the Supreme Court against Madras High Court, saying the remarks were "uncalled for, blatant and disparaging". However, the top court had asked the EC to take the observations of the high court in the right spirit.

"You have done a good job," the top court had remarked. "We will take into account EC's grievance and to the best of our abilities, try to balance between rights of the poll panel and high courts," it added.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 3.62 lakh coronavirus cases that pushed its caseload to 2.37 crore. On the other hand, the toll reached 2.58 lakh after the country reported 4,120 deaths during the same period. Currently, India has 37.10 lakh active cases comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections while national recovery rate has improved to 83.26 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma