Assembly Elections 2021: According to a report by news agency PTI, the poll body has asked the Health Ministry to "follow the provisions of the poll code in letter and spirit".

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Following a complaint by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Election Commission has asked the Union Health Ministry to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture from coronavirus vaccine certificates in from the four poll-bound states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and union territory (UT) of Puducherry.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the poll body has asked the Health Ministry to "follow the provisions of the poll code in letter and spirit". Quoting sources, PTI reported that the ministry will have to use "filters" so that PM Modi's picture is not printed on vaccine certificates.

The TMC had approached the EC on Tuesday over the prime minister's picture on vaccine certificates. Terming the picture a "misuse of official machinery by the PM", the TMC accused the BJP of "stealing credit" from the producers of coronavirus vaccines.

"By placing his photograph, name and message on the provisional certificates issued by the ministry of health and family welfare, he is not only exploiting his post and powers but also stealing commendable credit from the producers of Covid vaccines," TMC leader Derek O'Brien said in his letter to EC.

"He is blatantly appropriating the dues of a vast army of selfless doctors, nurses and health service workers," the senior TMC leader added.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was enforce in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, where the assembly polls are slated to take place from March 27 to April 29, after the Election Commission announced the poll dates on February 26.

As per the clause seven of the model code of conduct, "issue of advertisement at the cost of public exchequer... regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power shall be scrupulously avoided".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma