Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: For a news to be published or broadcasted in traditional media, its factual accuracy is established by checking the facts. But this is not the case with social media, where fact checking mechanism is not part of the process.

“In such a situation, it has to be understood that no one should blindly believe the information. One must be aware before forwarding such information. During elections, there is a flood of fake news. It cannot be stopped only with the help of law. For this people also have to be aware,”said Jaskirat Singh, Trustee of Association of Democratic Reforms and CEO of Webrosoft Solutions Pvt Ltd, in a special online program of Vishvas News.

The country's leading fact checking website Vishvas News 'Sach Ke Saathi: Assembly Election 2022' campaign reached among the voters of Punjab on Friday. Addressing the program, Jaskirat Singh said that whatever affidavit is given by the candidates to the Election Commission, it is released in the media by the ADR only after examining it at many levels.

In this special webinar of Vishvas News, Dr. Abhinav Dhall, Faculty of IIT Ropar said that they are continuously working on fact checking. Explaining in detail about Deep Fake, he said that nowadays Deep Fake videos are made very viral. In this, from face to voice, the tampering is done to spread disinformation.

Ashutosh Mishra, Professor and Dean at Chitkara University, said that the students are constantly given training in fact check. “Apart from this, various types of workshops are also organized to make people aware. The kind of speed with which internet came, people were not really ready for it. One of its results came out in the form of fake news,” he said.

Vishvas News made a strong appeal to the voters of Punjab to cast their vote while staying away from rumours and taking health-related precautions during COVID-19 pandemic.

Pratyush Ranjan, Executive Editor of Vishvas News, said that Vishvas News 'Sach Ke Saathi: Vidhan Sabha Election 2022' campaign aims at making voters aware of fake news so that they can become sensitive about Fake News.

Fact checker Jyoti Kumari gave detailed information about online tools in the program.

It is worth noting that in the midst of assembly elections in five states of the country, including Punjab, Vishwas News is training voters through online workshops to identify and stop the fake news, propaganda and rumors spreading in the elections. The 'Sach Ke Saathi' campaign features a fact checker with top experts in election, medicine and education interacting with the participants.

