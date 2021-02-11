West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Launching BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' in Coochbehar, Shah also attacked Banerjee and her nephew from implementing Centre's welfare schemes in the state.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal and said that "didi will also say Jai Shri Ram" till the assembly polls in the state end.

Launching Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Poriborton Yatra' in Coochbehar, Shah also attacked Banerjee and her nephew from implementing Centre's welfare schemes in the state, saying didi won't be able to stop them after May because she won't remain the chief minister.

"Why has Mamata di stopped farmers getting Rs 6,000 from PM Modi? Do you think they will praise the Prime Minister? They will remove you from power only on the issue of infiltration!," Shah said.

Attacking the Banerjee government over political killings in the state, Shah said that TMC "goons" cannot stall BJP's march to power in West Bengal. Shah said that the TMC has ruined the law and order situation in the state, adding that West Bengal stands at number 1 position when it comes to "attempted and political murders".

"130 BJP workers have been killed by TMC goons! They are walking free and no one has been caught. I want to tell TMC - we're forming the government in the future and we're going to put these goons behind bars!," Shah said.

Urging the people of West Bengal to vote for the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls, Shah said that PM Modi has announced a package of Rs 2,000 crore for all such people in the Union Budget 2021. Schools, houses, public health centres and other such facilities would be set up by the BJP if it comes to power, he said.

"In 5 years, PM Modi has sent Rs 3.59 lakh crore for Bengal's development! Where did all this money go if it did not reach your villages? It has all been siphoned off by the TMC goons, and not a single penny reached the citizens of Bengal," he said.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections are salted to be held in April and May this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma