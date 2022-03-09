New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday said that it will announce the dates for conducting elections for the three municipal corporations in Delhi likely by this week's end. The SEC was scheduled to announce the dates for Delhi Municipal Corporation Elections today.

The poll officers said that they received some communication from the Central government regarding the polls, hence not declaring the dates. However, the poll officers asserted that they are not postponing the elections but will announce the dates later this week.

Addressing a press conference, State Election Commissioner (SEC) of Delhi, S K Srivastava, said, "I have received some communication from the central government at 4.30 PM, so I am not able to announce the dates right now", adding, "We were about to announce the dates, but now it will take another 5-7 days to announce them".

Srivastava said that the central government is mulling to reorganise the municipal corporations in Delhi, hinting that the Centre wants to unify the three corporations. However, he asserted that the SEC will be conducting the elections by May 18.

"As central government raised few issues that are yet to be legally examined by us, we'll not be able to announce MCD election dates as of now. We'll take some more days. We've to conduct the elections before 18th May", he said.

"The government perhaps desires 'reorganisation of MCD'. May be they could re-unify the three corporations, so we have to think over it, and then announce MCD poll dates. We will examine their advice," he said further as quoted by news agency PTI.

Srivastava said, "If the three corporations are unified, then we will have to decide accordingly. We are taking legal opinion on the issue". There are 104 wards each in the North and the South Delhi Municipal Corporations. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards.

(With Agency Inputs)

