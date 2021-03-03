Delhi MCD Bypolls Results 2021: Aam Aadmi Party's Dhirender Kumar won the Ward 008-E Kalyanpuri by 7043 votes, while AAP's Sunita Mishra was declared the winner by 2,705 votes from Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Aam Aadmi Party registered triumph in the municipal corporation bypolls in Delhi by winning four out five seats where by-polls were held on February 28. The remaining seat was won by Congress. The MCD by-polls were held in five wards -Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C), Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in North Delhi and Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar) in East Delhi.

According to the election officials, Aam Aadmi Party's Dhirender Kumar won the Ward 008-E Kalyanpuri by 7043 votes, while AAP's Sunita Mishra defeated Surbhi Jaju of the BJP and was declared the winner by 2,705 votes from Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North).

AAP candidate Ram Chander defeated BJP candidate Rakesh Goyal by 2,985 votes in Rohini-C, while AAP's Vijay Kumar defeated BJP's Om Prakash by a margin of 4,986 votes in Trilokpuri.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Zubair Ahmad Chaudhary defeated AAP candidate Mohammad Ishraq Khan and was declared the winner by 10,642 votes from Ward 041-E Chauhan Banger. The BJP, which had held one of these wards, failed to open its account in the bypolls.

Congratulating his party, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia said that the people of the national capital are fed up with BJP's politics and have expressed their confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party. "The people of Delhi have expressed their confidence in us. They are fed up with BJP and this election is an indication of that. In the 2022 Delhi municipal polls, BJP will be wiped out", he said.

The BJP had retained all three municipal corporations in Delhi in the 2017 civic polls with the AAP finishing a distant second.

Polling was conducted at 327 polling stations while adhering to COVID-19 protocols and 26 candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, AAP and other parties were in the fray. In the first election in the national capital held during the COVID-19 pandemic, around 50.86 per cent of voter turnout was registered during the MCD by-polls in five wards on Sunday.

