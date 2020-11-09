Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand By-poll Results 2020: The results of the fifty six assembly seats across 11 states will be declared on Tuesday, November 10

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Counting of votes polled for by-elections to fifty-six assembly constituencies in 11 states will begin at 8 am on Tuesday. More than 66% of voters exercised their franchise for 54 seats on November 3 while polling for two assembly seats in Manipur and one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar was held on 7 November. The state bypolls hold significance as many see it as a litmus test for respective state governments as well as the central government for their handling of covid-19 crisis. The major share of assembly seats that went to polls on Nov 3 was in Madhya Pradesh — 28. Polling also took place for eight assembly seats in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh; two each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka, and Jharkhand; and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Haryana.

Madhya Pradesh

More than 69% voters cast their votes in MP bypolls with estimated voter turnout crossing 80% in four of the 28 assembly seats. It's a high stake poll battle that is likely to reflect the effect of the Jyotiraditya Scindia factor in the changed political scenario in Madhya Pradesh. The byelections in the state were necessitated after 22 Congress MLAs, including 19 supporters of Mr. Scindia, quit and switched over to the BJP in March. Another four MLAs have crossed over since then, while three seats fell vacant owing to deaths of sitting legislators.

Gujarat

In Gujarat, a total of 60.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls held in Abdasa (Kutch), Limbdi (Surendranagar), Morbi (Morbi district), Dhari (Amreli), Gadhada (Botad), Karjan (Vadodara), Dang (Dang district) and Kaprada (Valsad) Assembly seats on November 3. As many as 81 candidates are in fray for eight seats. The counting is set to begin at 8 am on Tuesday at eight centres set up in these constituencies. The by-elections to these eight seats were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls held in June this year.

Uttar Pradesh

The seven seats which will go to bypolls include Ghatampur, Malhani, Bangarmau, Deoria Naugaon Sadat, Bulandshahr and Tundla. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won six out of these seven seats in 2017 polls but they fell vacant after the demise of sitting MLAs. Many dub it as a refrendum for Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for their handling of the health and unemployment challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. T

Odisha

The Tirtol and Balasore Sadar seat went to bypolls on November 3.More tha 68 percent voters execised their franchise on the polling day as per the EC data. Polling in Balasore was necessisated by the demise of the BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta in June, while the Tirtol by-election was brought on by the death of the BJD’s Bishnu Charan Das

Nagaland

Two Assembly constituencies, Southern Angami-I (Kohima) and Pungro-Kiphire (kiphire) went to polls on November 03. A voter turnout of 83.69 percent was recorded in these two seats.

Manipur

The by-elections were held for the Lilong and Wangjing Tentha on November 07.

Jharkhand

Dumka and Bermo assembly seats went to polls on November 3. The state saw a voter turnout of 62.51 percent for the two seats.It is expected to be close contest between the ruling JMM-Congress and opposition BJP. A total of 28 candidates were in the fray for the crucial seats.

Karnataka - 2 seats

Voting for the Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira assembly seats was held on 3 November. A voter turnout of 82.31 percent and 45.24 percent in the respective assembly segments. The Sira byelection was necessitated following the death of JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana in August, while the RR Nagar seat fell vacant after the disqualification of Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti-defection law last year.

Telangana

Around 82% voters turned up to cast their votes in the by-election to the Dubbak Assembly constituency in Telangana. The by-election was necessitated after the demiseof sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy due to health problems in August.

Haryana

Haryana's Baroda Assembly seat went to poll on November three and recorded an average turnout of 68 percent, which sealed the fate of 14 candidates. Olympian wrestler and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Yogeshwar Dutt is in the fray for the crucial segment, which has around 1.81 lakh registered voters.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha