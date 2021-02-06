West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Launching BJP's 'Parivartan Rath Yatra', Nadda alleged that Bengal's farmers are not getting benefits of Centre's schemes because of Mamata's 'ego'.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday launched a staunching attack at Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying didi has politicised the administration and criminalised the police in West Bengal.

Launching BJP's 'Parivartan Rath Yatra', Nadda alleged that Bengal's farmers are not getting benefits of Centre's schemes because of Mamata's 'ego'. Calling it an 'injustice', Nadda further said that Mamata should allow the implementation of the Centre's welfare scheme in the state.

"Modi ji has tried to give Bengal everything. But Mamata 'chahi na, chahi na, chahi na'. She says 'hobe na' for everything. Why? Everything will happen after the month of May," Nadda was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

#VIDEO | BJP chief @JPNadda says,"@NarendraModi ji has tried to give Bengal everything. But @MamataOfficial 'chahi na, chahi na, chahi na'. She says 'hobe na' for everything. Why? Everything will happen after month of May," in Nabadwip



ANIhttps://t.co/IT0l49Blpv#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/lhpn1yn2yW — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) February 6, 2021

Nadda also attacked the TMC over political killings in the state and claimed that around 130 BJP workers were killed while over 300 were assaulted in West Bengal. "When they can attack even us, I can understand the condition of the common man in Bengal," he said.

Speaking about his 'Parivartan Yatra', the BJP president said that the party has decided to awaken the people of West Bengal who have already changed their minds and want to bid "namaste and tata" to Mamata Banerjee.

"'Parivartan Yatra' begins here. It's a change of not only government but also of thinking. Mamata di formed government 10 years back by swearing on 'Ma Mati Manush'. In 10 years, 'Ma' (mother) was looted, 'Mati' (soil) was disrespected and 'Manush' (humans) wasn't protected," he said, as reported by ANI.

Nadda on Saturday launched BJP's 'Parivartan Rath Yatra' amid chants of "Jai Shree Ram" in poll-bound West Bengal. Standing atop a decorated lorry with state party chief Dilip Ghosh and others, Nadda showered jubilant supporters with marigold petals and waved to enthusiastic crowds that gathered along the 1 km stretch between Foara More and Guru Rabindranath Tagore's statue.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma