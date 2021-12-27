New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Monday held a high level meeting with the five poll bound states of Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to review the public health response measures for containment and management of COVID19, and the vaccination status in these states. The high-level-meeting was led by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

The poll bound states were advised to ramp up vaccination of all eligible population through district-wise weekly plan with daily review.

While Uttarakhand and Goa have reported vaccination coverage for the first and second doses higher than the national average, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Manipur have COVID19 vaccination coverage numbers below the national average.

States advised to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination

The government said that the states have been advised to speedily ramp up the COVID19 vaccination of all eligible population for the first dose and ensure that those who were due for the second dose are administered the second dose. “District-wise weekly vaccination implementation plans are required to be drawn up for this purpose. The state authorities were advised to review the implementation status on a daily basis,” the government said in an official statement

The poll-bound states were also advised to exponentially increase the testing to ensure that the infected cases are identified promptly for timely initiation of public health response measures, and to ensure that there is no sudden upsurge in numbers due to low testing.

The government said that the poll-bound states have been “strongly advised to ensure that recommended COVID Appropriate Behavior is strictly followed and adequate measures are undertaken for their effective enforcement”.

The Union Government continues to support efforts of States/UTs towards management of COVID–19 pandemic under the ‘Whole of Government’ approach, the official statement added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma