Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: BJP Ahead On Jubarajnagar Seat, SP Leads In Rampur; AAP Trails In Sangrur

Counting of votes is underway on Sunday in three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states and Delhi where bypolls were held on June 23. Counting began at 8 am under multi-tier security cover. At first, postal ballots will be counted and then EVMs opened. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha is among the key candidates whose fate will be decided.

Tripura has the highest number of four seats -- Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma and Town Bardowali. Saha, who is contesting from Town Bardowali, needs to win this election to continue as chief minister. The other constituencies where assembly bypolls were held were Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand's Ranchi district and Atmakuru in Andhra Pradesh. Lok Sabha bypolls were held in Rampur and Azamgarh constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and Sangrur seat in Punjab.

Uttar Pradesh (Rampur and Azamgarh):

In Rampur, the BJP fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, who recently joined the party. Asim Raja, handpicked by Azam Khan is the SP candidate. The Mayawati-led BSP is not contesting from Rampur. The Azamgarh seat saw a triangular contest among BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua', a Bhojpuri actor-singer, SP's Dharmendra Yadav and BSP's Shah Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali.

The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh were necessitated by the resignations of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively. Both leaders quit as Lok Sabha members following their election to the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly in the elections held earlier this year. The two constituencies voted on June 23, with Azamgarh recording a turnout of 49.43 per cent and Rampur 41.39 per cent.

Rampur: SP candidate Mohd. Asim Raja is leading against BJP Candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, as per trends at 9 am.

Azamgarh: (No trends available as of now)

Punjab (Sangrur):

In Sangrur, the bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from the Lok Sabha after he was elected as an MLA in the state assembly elections earlier this year. The AAP has fielded Gurmail Singh, the party's Sangrur district in-charge; the main opposition Congress former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the BJP candidate is former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon. Kamaldeep Kaur, sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, was fielded by the SAD.

Sangrur: Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) is ahead of AAP candidate Gurmail Singh, as per trends at 9 am.

Jharkhand (Mandar):

The by-election in Jharkhand was necessitated after the disqualification of Bandhu Tirkey as an MLA in the wake of his conviction in a corruption case. A special CBI court in Jharkhand had on March 28 sentenced Tirkey to three years imprisonment. The Congress has fielded his daughter, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, as the common candidate of the ruling JMM-led coalition, while the BJP has nominated former legislator Gangotri Kujur in the seat. Independent candidate Dev Kumar Dhan, backed by Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), is also in the fray.

Mandar: (No trends available as of now)

Delhi (Rajinder Nagar):

In Delhi's Rajinder Nagar, AAP's Durgesh Pathak is likely to have a close contest with BJP's Rajesh Bhatia, who had also been a councillor from the area. The Congress' nominee is Prem Lata. The bypoll was necessitated in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha leaving the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently. Bypoll to the crucial assembly seat had taken place on June 23 with a low turnout of 43.75 per cent, sealing the electoral fate of 14 candidates in voting machines. AAP's Durgesh Pathak is likely to have a close contest with BJP's Rajesh Bhatia, who had also been a councillor from the area.

Rajinder Nagar: (No trends available as of now)

Andhra Pradesh (Atmakur):

The by-election in Andhra Pradesh is being held to fill the vacancy caused due to the death of Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February. His younger brother Vikram Reddy is the ruling YSR Congress candidate and he is locked in a contest with BJP's G Bharat Kumar Yadav.

Atmakur: (No trends available as of now)