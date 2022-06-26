By-Poll Results: BJP Unfurls Lotus In Rampur, Wins 3 Seats In Tripura; AAP Loses Sangrur, YSRCP Retains Atmakur

The BJP on Sunday bagged one Lok Sabha and three assembly seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party suffered a setback in Punjab's Sangrur as results came in for the bypolls to three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states and Delhi. However, there was something to cheer about for the AAP as it won the bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar seat in the national capital.

In the bypolls for the two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won the Rampur seat and appeared set to wrest Azamgarh. The BJP consolidated its position in Tripura winning three of the four assembly seats. Chief Minister Manik Saha secured 17,181 votes, which is 51.63 per cent of the total votes polled.

In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSR Congress is racing ahead in the by-election to the Atmakur Assembly constituency with its candidate establishing a clear lead of over 50,000 votes, while in Jharkhand, BJP candidate Gangotri Kujur was leading marginally as votes were being counted for the Mandar by-election.

By-Polls 2022 Results:

Sangrur Lok Sabha Seat (Punjab):

SAD (Amritsar)'s Simranjit Singh Mann on Sunday won the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat after defeating his nearest rival, AAP's Gurmail Singh, by a margin of 5,822 votes. Mann polled 2,53,154 votes, while Singh secured 2,47,332 votes. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state earlier conceded defeat in the seat and congratulated the SAD (Amritsar) leader.

The bypoll to the seat was necessitated due to the resignation of AAP's Bhagwant Mann from the Lok Sabha after he was elected as an MLA in the state assembly elections earlier this year. The Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll had witnessed a low turnout of 45.30 per cent as against 72.44 per cent polling in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Bhagwant Mann, who is the state's chief minister now, had won the Sangrur seat in the 2014 and the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Rampur Lok Sabha Seat (Uttar Pradesh):

BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi on Sunday wrested the Rampur parliamentary seat from the Samajwadi Party, defeating his nearest rival by over 42,000 votes in a bypoll. Lodhi defeated SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja, considered close to party leader Mohd Azam Khan, who had won the constituency in 2019. Rampur Lok Sabha seat went vacant by the resignation of veteran SP leader Azam Khan after he was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the recently held state election.

"I dedicate my victory to the workers of the party. They have been working continuously day and night. I want to thank the people of Rampur. BJP has always been working for the development of the public," BJP's winning candidate Lodhi said.

Azamgarh Lok Sabha Seat (Uttar Pradesh):

As the counting of votes for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll is underway, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and Bhojpuri actor-singer Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' is leading with a margin of over 11,000 votes, according to the Election Commission of India. This is the second stronghold of the Samajwadi party where the BJP is unfurling the lotus in UP under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

Samajwadi Party (SP) fielded Dharmendra Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fielded Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali against the BJP candidate. As per the latest trends, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua' got 3,05,024 votes, SP's Dharmendra Yadav bagged 2,96,253 votes and Shah Alam got 2,60,639 votes so far.

Tripura (Town Bardowali, Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma):

The ruling BJP won three assembly seats and the Congress bagged one in the high-stakes by-elections in Tripura on Sunday. Chief Minister Manik Saha won the bypoll to the crucial Town Bardowali seat by 6,104 votes. He secured 17,181 votes, which is 51.63 per cent of the total votes polled. His nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha of the Congress bagged 11,077 votes or 33.29 per cent of the total votes.

Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman won the Agartala seat by a margin of 3,163 votes. He secured 17,241 votes, which is 43.46 per cent of the total votes polled. His nearest rival Ashok Sinha of the BJP got 14,268 votes (35.57 per cent). With this victory, Roy Barman became the only Congress MLA in the assembly after the party's complete rout in the 2018 assembly elections.

The CPI(M) lost its citadel of Jubarajnagar to the BJP by a margin of 4,572 votes. BJP candidate Malina Debnath got 18,769 votes (51.83 per cent), while CPI(M)'s Shailendra Chandra Nath secured 14,197 votes (39.2 per cent). In Surma, BJP's Swapna Das won by a margin of 4,583 votes, securing a total of 16,677 votes (42.34 per cent). Her nearest rival Baburam Satnami of TIPRA Motha got 12,094 votes (30.7 per cent).

Delhi (Rajinder Nagar):

Aam Aadmi Party's Durgesh Pathak on Sunday defeated BJP candidate Rajesh Bhatia by a margin of over 11,000 votes in the Rajinder Nagar assembly bypoll. AAP's Pathak polled 40,319 votes, while his nearest rival Bhatia managed to get 28,851 votes. The victory margin was 11,468 votes. Congress' contender Prem Lata could get only 2,014 votes in the bypoll.

The bypoll to the crucial assembly seat had taken place on June 23 with a low turnout of 43.75 per cent. The bypoll was necessitated in the wake of AAP leader Raghav Chadha leaving the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha recently. Chadha was the MLA from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat.

“Heartfelt thanks to the people of Rajendra Nagar. I am grateful for this immense affection and love of the people of Delhi. This inspires us to work harder and serve.” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. “People defeated their politics and appreciated our good work. Thank you Rajendra Nagar, thank you Delhi,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh (Atmakur):

Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) retained the Atmakur Assembly seat by a huge majority of over 82,000 votes. In the one-sided bypoll, YSRCP's M. Vikram Reddy defeated his nearest rival G. Bharat Kumar of the BJP by 82,742 votes. Bharat Kumar and all other candidates forfeited their deposit. Vikram Reddy polled 1,02,074 votes while the BJP candidate finished a distant second with 19,332 votes.

About 65 per cent polling was recorded in the by-election to the Atmakur Assembly seat in the Nellore district on Thursday and the counting was taken up on Sunday. The counting was completed in 20 rounds. The by-election was necessitated by the death of industries minister M. Goutham Reddy in February this year. The ruling party fielded Goutham Reddy's brother M. Vikram Reddy.

Jharkhand (Mandar):

Congress candidate Shilpi Neha Tirkey was leading by 16,543 votes as counting was underway on Sunday afternoon for the by-election to the Mandar assembly seat in Jharkhand's Ranchi district. After 11 rounds of counting, Tirkey was found to have secured 76,928 votes, while her nearest rival Gangotri Kujur of the BJP bagged 60,385 votes, as per the Election Commission. AIMIM-backed Independent candidate Dev Kumar Dhan got 20,382 votes.

Over 61 per cent of the total 3.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the election, held on June 23. The by-election was necessitated after the disqualification of the Congress candidate's father Bandhu Tirkey as an MLA in the wake of his conviction in a corruption case.