Bypoll Results 2020: The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Tuesday and the initial trends will start coming in the first hour of the counting.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The result for the byelections on 58 seats across 11 states, which were held on November 3, will be declared on Tuesday. The election commission of India has informed that the counting of votes will begin at 8 am with all necessary precautions amid the fears of coronavirus crisis.

The byelections were held in 11 states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. The stakes are high for both the BJP and Congress as the bypolls are considered a litmus test for both the parties.

Here are the complete details about the bypolls on 58 seats that were held across 11 seats:

Madhya Pradesh:

The bypolls are especially important for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh as the results would decide whether his government will stay in power or not. Bypolls were held on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh and the saffron party needs to win on eight seats to stay in power. The Congress, on the other hand, would need to win 27 seats to turn the tide and regain the lost ground.

Uttar Pradesh:

The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, which were held on eight seats, would also be important for the Yogi Adityanath government as the outcome of the result will decide his popularity in the state. While the opposition has accused the Adityanath government of "misusing the administration", the BJP has accused them of "spreading lies". Earlier, Adityanath while campaigning had said that "democracy will win, the coronavirus will lose".

Gujarat:

In Gujarat, the results for byelections on eight seats will be declared on Tuesday. It is believed that the bypolls will test the popularity of former Congress MLAs who joined the BJP.

The election commission had earlier informed that 60.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls that were held in Limbdi, Kaprada, Dang, Abdasa, Gadhada, Karjan, Morbi and Dhari.

Odisha:

Odisha was also one of the 11 states where bypolls were held on Tuesday. The bypolls were held on two seats -- Balasore and Tirtol -- and the BJP has claimed that it will win both the constituencies. The ruling BJD, meanwhile, has said that people in both the constituencies have voted for the state's ruling party as they are keen to see speedy development in their areas.

Chhattisgarh:

In Chhattisgarh, byelections were held in Marwahi. They were held after Congress leader and former chief minister Ajit Jogi passed away in the state.

Nagaland:

In Nagaland, bypolls were held in Southern Angami-I in Kohima and Pungro-Kiphire in Kiphire district. The two seats were left vacant after their sitting MLAs -- Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu -- passed away.

Haryana:

The Baroda seat was the only constituency in the state that went to polls. The byelections were necessitated after sitting MLAKrishan Hooda, who had won this seat thrice, passed away. This time, 14 candidates, including Olympian wrestler and BJP nominee Yogeshwar Dutt, in the fray in the Baroda seat.

Jharkhand:

The results for the byelections on two seats -- Dumka and Bermo assembly constituencies -- will be declared on Tuesday. The two seats will see a direct contest between the ruling UPA and the NDA. In Dumka, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's younger brother Basant Soren will battle BJP's Lois Marandi. Meanwhile, Berno will see a contest between Congress' Anoop Singh and BJP's Yogeshwar Mahato.

Karnataka:

In Karnataka, bypolls in RR Nagar and Sira were necessitated after the resignation of Congress MLA Munirathna and death of JD(S)'s B Satyanarayana. The results, however, will have no impact on the BS Yediyurappa government.

Telangana:

Telangana's Dubbak will see a triangular contest between TRS, BJP and the Congress. The bypolls were necessitated here because of the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in August this year.

Manipur:

In Manipur, byelections were held on four seats -- Lilong, Saitu, Wangoi and Wangjing-Tentha. The results will decide the fates of 11 candidates. The bypolls were necessitated on these four seats after the sitting MLAs from here resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP.

