New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes is underway for the recently concluded by-elections on assembly constituencies in four states and one Lok Sabha seat. The votes are being counted for the by-elections held for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal and Assembly Constituencies in Bengal's Ballygunge, Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Kolhapur North in Maharashtra.

Asansol By-Poll Results 2022 LIVE:

The counting of votes began at 8 am today amid tight security. As per the official trends by the Election Commission of India, Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading on the Asansol Parliamentary seat in West Bengal. TMC candidate and Bollywood star Shatrugan Sinha is leading by a margin of nearly 11,000 votes against his main rival and BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul who has so far managed 43,305 votes against Sinha's 54,294 votes.

Around 66.42 per cent polling was recorded in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in the elections held on April 12. A total of 15 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district. The by-elections were necessitated as Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP.

Ballygunge By-Poll Results 2022 LIVE:

The counting of votes, which began at 8 am, for the Ballygunge Assembly seat bypolls is underway in West Bengal on Saturday. As per the official trends at 10:30 am, BJP turncoat Babul Supriyo, who contested the by-polls on TMC ticket, is leading on the Ballygunge seat against CPI(M) candidate Saira Shah Halim. Supriyo, who has so far got 13,000 votes, has been leading with a margin of nearly 7,000 votes. CPIM's Saira has so far received 6,705 votes.

For the Ballygunge Assembly by-poll, Meanwhile, BJP candidate Keya Ghosh, with 771 votes, is at the fourth position behind Congress candidate Kamruzzaman Choudhary who has so far got 2,603 votes. The Ballygunge Assembly seat bypoll was necessitated after the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee.

Kolhapur North By-Poll Results 2022:

The counting of votes for the bypoll to Kolhapur North Assembly constituency began at 8 am on Saturday amid tight security arrangements. The by-election, necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to COVID-19 in December 2021, was held on April 12 in which 61.19 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

As per the official trends, Congress candidate and wife of late MLA, Jayashree Jadhav, is leading against her main rival Satyajeet Kadam, who contested the polls on a BJP ticket. Jadhav has so far received 15,299 votes and is leading by a margin of 7,501 votes against Kadam, who has so far got 7,798 votes, as per the Election Commission.

Bochahan By-poll Results 2022 LIVE:

Counting is underway for the by-election to the Bochahan assembly seat in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. A total of 2.90 lakh voters will decide the fate of 13 candidates, three of them women, in the by-election held on April 12. As per the initial trends, RJD candidate Amar Kumar Paswan is leading from the seat by a margin of over 11,000 votes against BJP candidate Baby Kumari. While Amar has so far received 26,623 votes, Baby Kumari has got 15,003 votes so far. Geeta Kumari of VIP is third with 13,512 votes.

By-poll to the seat was necessitated by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani. Sahani, who initially wanted to field the deceased MLA's son Amar, recently lost his ministerial berth, and subsequently the trust of his prospective candidate. Amar jumped ship and is now the candidate of the RJD. The VIP subsequently fielded Gita Devi. The BJP has fielded Baby Kumari who enjoys the image of a “giant killer” in the constituency.

Khairagarh By-Poll Results 2022 LIVE:

The counting of votes in the Khairagarh Assembly by-poll in Chhattisgarh is underway amid tight security. The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh JCC(J) MLA Devvrat Singh. The by-election on the seat was held on April 12. Congress has promised to make Khairagarh a district if it wins the bypoll.

As per the official trends, Congress candidate Yashoda Nilamber Verma is leading against BJP's Komal Janghel by a margin of nearly 5,000 votes. While Yashoda Verma has so far got 16,536 votes, Komal Janghel has received 11,676 votes till 11 am. Former CM late Ashok Jogi's JCC(J) candidate Narendra Soni is nowhere in the contest with only 197 votes so far.

The seat, which falls in the Rajnandgaon district, had witnessed a triangular contest in the 2018 assembly polls when the late Ajit Jogi-led JCC (J) had entered the poll arena. Khairagarh was among the five seats won by the JCC in the 90-member state assembly.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan