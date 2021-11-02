New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The BJP, Congress and the Shiv Sena were leading in one Lok Sabha seat each, and assembly segments threw up a similarly mixed bag with trends favouring ruling parties in several states as votes were counted on Tuesday for a crucial by-election contest across 13 states. Polling for three parliamentary seats and 29 assembly constituencies were held on October 30, an exercise is seen as a barometer of the political mood in the country ahead of assembly elections in politically critical Uttar Pradesh as well as other states. Though there was no discernible wave, some states stood out. Voters in Assam and West Bengal, for instance, gave a decisive thumbs up to the ruling alliances. And in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP was headed for an upset with the opposition Congress gaining impressively.

Here are the Results from By-Polls on 3 Lok Sabha Seats:

Dadar and Nagar Haveli: Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar, the wife of former independent MP late Mohan Delkar, has won the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat. The bypoll for this parliamentary seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Kalaben Delkar won by over 15,000 votes. She had received nearly 50,000 votes, while her close rival, BJP candidate Mahesh Gavit, came second with 29,388 votes. Besides, Congress' Mahesh Dhodi got 1,947 votes, an Election Commission official said.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil has taken a decisive lead of 45,647 votes over his nearest rival from Congress in Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh as per the trends of counting of votes for the bypoll available so far. Patil has taken a lead of 45,647 votes over his nearest Congress rival Rajnarayan Singh Purni in the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency, the stronghold of BJP. The LS seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan.

Himachal Pradesh: In a setback for the ruling BJP, Congress has won the Mandi Lok Sabha Seat. Pratibha Singh of the Congress defeated her nearest rival and Kargil war hero Brigadier (retd), Khushal Thakur of the BJP, by more than 5,000 votes. BJP's Ram Swaroop Sharma had won by a whopping 4,05,000 votes in the last Lok Sabha election in 2019.

Here are the Results of By-Polls in 29 Assembly Constituencies:

West Bengal:

The TMC on Tuesday roller-coasted to victory in all four assembly seats. The ruling party retained the Khardah assembly segment by winning the seat by an impressive margin of 93,832 votes. In the Khardah assembly segment, state minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay defeated his nearest rival the BJP's Joy Saha by a margin of 93,832 votes. In the Dinhata assembly seat in Coochbehar, TMC's Udayan Guha secured votes 1,14,086 votes, whereas BJP's Palash Rana, the nearest rival, garnered mere 20,254 votes.

In Gosaba, TMC andidate Subrata Mondal secured a comfortable win for her party won by a massive margin of 1,43,051 votes. TMC's Subrata Mondal secured 1,61,474 votes, whereas BJP's Palash Rana, his nearest rival, garnered a mere 18,428 votes. Trinamool Congress' candidate for Shantipur assembly constituency Braja Kishor Goswami won the by-elections by 64,675 votes. Goswami bagged 1,11,189 votes defeating BJP's Niranjan Biswas who garnered 47,167 votes.

Assam:

In 5 Assembly Constituencies in Assam, the BJP has won 3 seats while its ally United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) has secured a win in one seat and is leading on the remaining one. In Gossaigaon, UPPL candidate Jiron Basumatary has defeated his nearest rival Jowel Tudu of Congress by a margin of 28,252 votes. In Bhabanipur, BJP candidate Phanidhar Talukdar defeated Congress' Sailendra Nath Das with a margin of 25,641 votes.

In Mariani BJP's Rupjyoti Kurmi defeated nearest rival Luhit Konwar of the Congress with a massive margin of 40,104, while in Thowra, Sushanta Borgohain of the BJP won the by-poll over Independent candidate Dhaijya Konwar with a margin of 30,56 votes. Meanwhile, the UPPL has secured a decisive lead in Tamulpur assembly constituency where its candidate Jolen Daimary is leading against Independent candidate Ganesh Kachary by a margin of 56,964 votes.

Himachal Pradesh:

In a major setback for the ruling BJP, the Congress has secured an impressive win in all the three Assembly Constituencies where by-polls were held on October 31. On the Fatehpur seat, Congress candidate Bhawani Singh Pathania defeated BJP's Baldev Thakur by a margin of 5,789 votes. In Arki Assembly Constituency, Congress' Sanjay defeated his nearest rival Rattan Singh Pal of BJP by a margin of 3,219 votes. Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh's Jubbal Kotkhai, Rohit Thakur of Congress defeated Independent candidate Chetan Singh Bragta by a margin of 6,293 votes.

Madhya Pradesh:

The BJP on Tuesday secured a win on two assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress grabbed one seat of the three where by-polls were conducted on October 31. The BJP has won the Prithvipur seat where its candidate Dr Shishupal Yadav defeated Nitendra Singh Rathore of Congress by a margin of 15,687 votes. The BJP also snatched Jobat (ST) seat from Congress with the saffron party candidate Sulochana Rawat defeating her nearest rival Mahesh Patel by a margin of 6,104 votes. Meanwhile, in Raigaon, the ruling BJP suffered a setback and the Congress secured an impressive win. In Raigaon, Congress candidate Kalpana Verma defeated her nearest rival Pratima Bagari by a margin of 12,290 votes.

Meghalaya:

The NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance on Tuesday got a shot in the arm, as it clinched all three assembly seats where bypolls were held on October 30. The National People's Party wrested Rajabala and Mawryngkneng seats from the Congress, while the United Democratic Party, a partner in the MDA government, emerged victorious in Mawphlang. NPP's nominee in Rajabala, Md. Abdus Saleh, defeated his nearest Congress' rival Hashina Yasmin Mondal by a margin of 1,926 votes. Mondal, whose husband Azad Zaman's demise led to the by-election, secured only 9,897 votes, while Saleh got 11,823. UDP's Ashahel D Shira secured the third position with 7,247 votes. Pyniaid Sing Syiem of the NPP bagged Mawryngkneng seat, defeating Congress' Highlander Kharmalki by a margin of 1,816 votes.

Rajasthan:

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Tuesday won the by-polls to the Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad Assembly segments. The main opposition BJP not only lost the elections, but its candidates also stood third and fourth in the Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar segments, respectively. With the win, the tally of the Congress in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly reached 108 against BJP's 71 MLAs. In Pratapgarh's Dhariawad, Congress candidate Nagraj Meena won by a margin of 18,725 votes. Meena defeated his nearest rival and Independent candidate Thawarchand, according to the result declared by the Election Commission. Meanwhile, Preeti Shaktawat defeated Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's candidate Udailal Dangi in Vallabhnagar by a margin of 20,606 votes.

Bihar:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Tuesday retained the reserved Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seat, defeating the nearest rival, of Lalu Prasad's RJD, by a comfortable margin of more than 12,000 votes. JD(U)'s Aman Bhushan Hazari, the death of whose father had necessitated the by-election, polled 58,882 votes. RJD candidate Ganesh Bharti secured 47,184 votes. Meanwhile, in Tarapur, where the bypoll was necessitated by the death of Mewa Lal Chaudhary, JD(U) candidate Rajiv Kumar Singh is trailing behind RJD's Arun Kumar Sah by a slender margin of less than 2,000 votes.

Karnataka:

In the Karnataka by-elections the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Sindgi assembly constituency while the Congress claimed victory on the Hangal seat. Bhusanur Ramesh Balappa, who was fielded by BJP, won the Sindgi constituency by 31,185 margins of votes over Congress's Ashok Mallappa Managuli. Congress's Mane Shrinivar won the Hangal constituency by a margin of 7373 votes over the BJP's Shivaraj Sharanappa Sajjanar.

Mizoram:

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) on Tuesday wrested the Tuirial assembly seat from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and increased its strength to 28 in the 40-member assembly. In a four-cornered contest, the MNF candidate K. Laldawngliana, who secured 5,820 votes (39.96 per cent) defeated his ZPM rival Laltlanmawia by a margin of 1,284 votes. Congress ended up at 3rd position as its candidate Chalrosanga Ralte got 3,927 votes (26.92 per cent votes). The BJP nominee K. Laldinthara managed only 246 votes, which is 1.69 per cent of the total valid votes polled.

Andhra Pradesh:

In the lone assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh where by-poll was conducted on October 31, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Dasari Sudha defeated her nearest candidate, Panathala Suresh of the BJP, by a massive margin of 90,533 votes.

Haryana:

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala defeated BJP's Gobind Kanda with a margin of over 6,700 votes in Haryana's Ellenabad Assembly bypolls on Tuesday. Congress candidate Pawan Beniwal finished third in the elections, the voting for which took place on October 30. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate secured nearly 66,000 votes, officials said. The bypoll was necessitated after Chautala in January resigned as the MLA from the seat in protest against the Centre's contentious farm laws. While there were 19 candidates in the fray, most of them Independents, the main contest eventually turned out to be between Chautala and Kanda.

Maharashtra:

Congress candidate Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar is leading by 21,082 votes against his nearest BJP rival Subhash Pirajirao Sabine in Deglur (SC) Assembly seat as per the trends of counting of votes for the bypoll available so far on Tuesday. Counting of votes for the bypoll held on October 30, necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar due to coronavirus, began at 8 am. Congress has fielded late Raosaheb Antapurkar's son Jitesh for the by-election against former MLA Sabane, who joined BJP recently after quitting Shiv Sena.

Telangana:

BJP candidate Eatala Rajender was leading over his nearest TRS rival Gellu Srinivas Yadav after three rounds of counting of votes in the Huzurabad assembly constituency bypoll in Telangana on Tuesday. After completion of three rounds, Rajender was leading by 1,263 votes. While Rajender garnered 13,525 votes, Srinivas Yadav (TRS) secured 12,262 votes. The counting would be conducted in 22 rounds, officials said. Though as many as 30 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is among Gellu Srinivas Yadav of TRS, BJP's Eatala Rajender and Venkat Balmoori (Congress).

Nagaland:

In Nagaland's Shamator Chessore Assembly Constituency, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate S. Keoshu Yimchunger won the by-polls.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan