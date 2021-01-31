West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be "left alone" to contest the forthcoming Assembly Elections in the state from her party Trinamool Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at a virtual rally, a day after five TMC leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi.

"Mamata Banerjee should think why so many TMC leaders are joining the BJP. It is because she has failed the people of the state. By the time elections arrive, she will be left alone," Shah said in a rally addressed through video-conference.

Among the rebel TMC leaders who joined the BJP at the party headquarters in the national capital is Rajib Banerjee, a former Cabinet Minister in the Mamata-led Trinamool Congress. The TMC has been facing dissent from a number of leaders ahead of the 2021 Assembly Elections.

In his address, Shah exuded confidence of forming the next government in West Bengal and take it to the path of development. He accused Mamata of working towards serving her nephew rather than the people of the state.

"I want to make it clear that the BJP would come to power in the state after the elections. While the Modi government is working towards 'jan kalyan (serving people), the Mamata Banerjee government is working towards 'bhatija Kalyan (serving her nephew) in Bengal," he added.

Shah said that the situation in West Bengal today is worse than the Left regime. The politics in West Bengal was dominated by the Left Front from 1977 to 2011. The TMC has ruled the state since then.

The other four TMC leaders who joined the BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi are: Baishali Dalmiya, Rudranil Ghosh, Rathin Chakraborti, and Prabhi Ghoshal

Posted By: Lakshay Raja