New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for bypolls held in three Assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh began on Tuesday. By-elections in three Assembly constituencies -- Prithvipur, Jobat, Raigon and one Lok Sabha seat -- Khandwa, held on October 30 saw an average of 65 per cent voting. A total of 48 candidates are in the fray, however, the fight on all fours seats are mainly between the BJP and the Congress.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) bypolls, which were held on October 30, started on Tuesday morning from 8 a.m at Mohanlal Sukhadia University Campus of Udaipur district headquarters for Vallabhnagar assembly constituency and Government Senior Secondary School, Neemuch Naka, Pratapgarh district headquarters for Dhariawad assembly constituency in Rajasthan.

The counting of votes also started in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Telangana, where the ruling TRS, opposition BJP and Congress locked in a triangular contest. The by-election was held following the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June after his removal from the state Cabinet over allegations of land grabbing. The vote-counting process was also started in Andhra Pradesh's Badvel seat, earlier held by the YSRC. The Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of ruling YSR Congress Party legislator Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah in March.

Here are the LIVE Updates from counting of votes in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan:

- Congress candidates Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shaktawat are leading in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan on Tuesday, according to trends available for the bypolls.

- After five rounds of counting in Telangana’s Huzurabad, BJP is leading by 2,162 votes

- In Madhya Pradesh, now BJP leading on 2 seats and Congress on 1 seat.

- The BJP was leading in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and Raigaon Assembly seat, as per early trends of vote counting.

- In Rajasthan, the ruling Congress is leading on both seats.

- In Andhra Pradesh’s Badvel seat, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress is leading with 23,754 votes.

- Telangana Bypoll Results: After the first round of counting in Telangana’s Huzurabad, BJP is leading with a narrow margin against TRS. BJP- 4,610 TRS- 4,444

- Andhra Pradesh: Postal ballots counting for State Assembly by-poll is underway at Badvel, Kadapa.

