New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes began in Karnataka on two Assembly Constituencies -- Hangal and Sindgi. The vote counting process started at 8 am to decide the fate of 19 candidates who are in the fray from the two constituencies, including six from Sindgi and 13 from Hangal. Two candidates from Sindgi are women. A good voter turnout was recorded in both the constituencies with 69 per cent in Sindgi and 84 per cent in Hangal. The by-election was necessitated following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal and will be the first electoral test for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who had replaced BS Yediyurappa.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes also commenced on Deglur Assembly Constituency in Maharashtra where the MVA consisting of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena were in the direct fight against the BJP. The voting for Deglur took place on October 31 and saw a voter turnout of 63.33 per cent. Congress’s Jitesh Antapurkar, who has been fielded as Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate, is facing BJP’s Subhash Sabne and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Uttam Ingole. The election to the Assembly constituency in Nanded in central Maharashtra was necessitated because of the death of the sitting Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar in April this year. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Caste.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Maharashtra and Karnataka By-Poll Results 2021:

- Congress candidate Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar was leading over BJP's Subhash Pirajirao Sabne by 1624 votes after the first round of counting of votes in Maharashtra's Deglur (SC) Assembly bypoll, an official said on Tuesday.

- In Maharashtra’s Deglur, Congress is leading against BJP with a margin of 1,624 votes.

Congress’ Jitesh Antapurkar- 4,216 BJP’s Subhash Sabne – 2,592

- Both BJP and Congress are leading on one each in Karnataka.

- In Sindgi, BJP is leading by 3,001 votes. Congress has got 2,054, while the BJP has received 5,255 votes. The counting is underway in the Sindagi seat.

- Congress leading from Hangal assembly constituency after the second round. BJP- 8897, Congress- 9025, JDS - 75 after the second round of counting.

