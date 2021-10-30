New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Voting began for the by-polls in three Lok Sabha seats and 29 Assembly Constituencies across 13 states and one Union Territory. The seats where Lok Sabha bye-elections are being held in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. Of the 29 assembly constituencies going to the by-polls, five are in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.

In West Bengal, the four assembly constituencies where by-polls are underway are Dinhata in Cooch Behar, Shantipur in Nadia, Khardah in North 24 Parganas and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas districts. The EC has deployed 27 companies of central armed forces in Dinhata, 22 in Santipur, 20 in Khardah and 23 in Gosaba. Polling is underway for Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seats in Bihar where by-elections have been necessitated by the deaths of sitting MLAs, both belonging to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U). Altogether 17 candidates are in the fray for the two seats, eight in Tarapur and nine in Kusheshwar Asthan.

In Madhya Pradesh, by-polls are underway for one Lok Sabha (Khandwa) and three Assembly seats including Prithvipur, Jobat (ST) and Raigaon (SC). In these seats, two ballot units have been placed in each polling centre due to the high number of candidates. Meanwhile, polling also started in Assam for by-poll on 5 Assembly Constituencies including Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra. In Rajasthan also, voting for by-polls to the assembly constituencies of Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) to decide the fate of 16 candidates began amid tight security arrangements on Saturday morning.

Here are the LIVE Updates of By-Polls in 3 LS seats and 29 Assembly Constituencies:

Himachal Pradesh | Voters queue outside polling station number 29 at Siraj under Mandi Parliamentary constituency

Karnataka | 8.77% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in Hanagal Assembly by-polls

Mizoram | 17% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in Tuirial Assembly by-polls in Mizoram: Election Commission of India

Himachal Pradesh | Voting underway for by-poll to Mandi Parliamentary constituency; visuals from booth number 77

West Bengal | Asoke Mandal, BJP candidate from Dinhata Assembly seat in Cooch Behar alleges that Trinamool Congress workers tried to stop him while he was going to cast his vote at 291 booth in Dinhata High School

Bihar | Voter turnout of 6.45% and 4% were recorded till 9 am in Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur assembly by-polls respectively

Voter turnout till 9 am during West Bengal Assembly by-polls | Dinhata-11.12%, Santipur-15.40%, Khardaha-11.40% and Gosaba (SC)-10.37%: Election Commission

Andhra Pradesh | 10.49% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in 124-Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency

Andhra Pradesh | Voters queue outside a polling station in Badvel Assembly constituency in Kadapa district to exercise their franchise in the by-polls

Himachal Pradesh | Voting underway for by-poll to Fatehpur Assembly constituency in Kangra district

Telangana | Voting for bypolls is underway at 306 polling stations across Huzurabad assembly constituency

Mizoram | Voting for bypolls is underway at 27 polling stations in the Tuirial Assembly constituency of Mizoram

Meghalaya | Voters queue at a polling station in Mawryngkneng Assembly constituency for Meghalaya bypolls. CAPF personnel deployed at a polling station under Gosaba (SC) Assembly Constituency of South 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

Bihar | Voting for bypoll to Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seat in Darbhanga underway.

West Bengal | Voting for Khardaha assembly bypoll being held today

West Bengal | People queue up outside polling booths in North Parganas and Dinhata Cooch Behar where Assembly polls have been scheduled for today. Other places where bypolls will be held today include Santipur in Nadia district and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan