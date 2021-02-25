Launching the campaign, Nadda said that BJP's manifesto will stress the socio-economic empowerment of the Matua community, women and youth and put an end to the "cut money" and "syndicate" culture of the state.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: With an aim to dethrone Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharata Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Thursday launched 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' manifesto crowdsourcing campaign ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

"We'll accept over 2 crore suggestions from people. We'll make available approx 30,000 suggestion boxes across West Bengal. Around 100 boxes will be kept in 294 assembly constituencies. Our workers will go from door to door with 50 boxes and 50 will be placed at strategic locations," he said.

The BJP chief also attacked the Mamata Banerjee government and accused the TMC of not transferring funds of central schemes to the people of the state. He also claimed that 73 lakh farmers in West Bengal have not got the benefits of seven instalments of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

"PM has said that we will provide the previous instalments and when our government is formed in Bengal, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi will be launched here and 73 lakh farmers of the state will be benefitted," he said.

Nadda said that the BJP will end Naxalism in West Bengal and build a state where women can live without fear and students from the Matua community get education and jobs to lead a good life.

"Dengue had spread here. State govt wasn't providing us reportings on dengue. People were dying here, as the then Health Minister I used to ask Mamata ji to give me reporting of dengue. She used to threaten the doctors that no reporting has to be done from here," said Nadda while attacking the TMC.

Assembly Elections will likely be held in West Bengal in April and May this year and the BJP is hoping to make a strong comeback in the state after its impressive performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls where it won 18 of 42 seats in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma