New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: In an unexpected move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced his decision to repeal the three farm laws that were passed by the Parliament last year. Prime Minister Modi, in an early morning address on Friday, apologised and accepted that his government failed to convince certain section of the farmers over the farm laws. He also said that the Centre would soon repeal the acts once the Parliament winter session begins.

"I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Despite our efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though it was only a section of farmers who were opposing, but they were still important for us… We continued to convince them will all humility and open mind," PM Modi added.

PM Modi's decision to repeal the farm laws comes just months before the beginning of the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - and it is expected that it will have an imperative impact on them.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are hoping that the decision would help it woo the farmers, especially in wester Uttar Pradesh where a section of Jat farmers are protesting against the acts.

"The government tried to have a dialogue with farmers at every level. But maybe because of some deficiency on our part, we failed to explain our point to the people. I sincerely welcome the withdrawal of three agricultural laws by the Prime Minister on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

It must be mentioned that the BJP had won an unprecedented 312 seats in the 403-member assembly in the 2017 polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the party is also hoping that the decision on farm laws would help it make a fresh political start in Punjab where former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has resigned from Congress and said that he is ready to form an alliance with the BJP for the upcoming polls.

"On Prakash Parv PM Modi took the decision to repeal the three Farm Laws and apologised to the farmers. There can be nothing bigger than this. I'm thankful to Prime Minister and Home Minister for this, nobody can do anything more than this," Captain Amarinder told news agency ANI.

However, opposition leaders believe that the decision would not have an impact on the upcoming polls and will drive them to unite against the BJP, as the decision shows the government can be made to bend by popular protests.

It should be noted that the BJP had lost its traditional ally Shiromani Akali Dal following the farm bills' passage in Parliament in September last year and was facing increasing marginalisation in the Sikh-majority state of Punjab.

"Now, sensing defeat in polls, you have suddenly started to realise the reality of this country -- this country has been built by farmers, it is a country of farmers, they are the real protectors of the country and no government can run the country by trampling upon the interests of the farmers," said Congress' Priyanka Gandhi in a Tweet in Hindi.

Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav also claimed that the BJP will lose the upcoming assembly elections. He also termed as "false" the apology that PM Modi tendered while announcing his decision to withdraw the law in the upcoming parliament session, asserting that the "people will not pardon" the government.

"I would like to congratulate all farmers. As a result of their continuous agitation and struggle, all three black laws have been withdrawn today. The withdrawal of the black laws is the defeat of their (government's) arrogance," Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma