Dehradun/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After releasing the candidate list for 105 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently held discussions on all 70 seats of the Uttarakhand assembly polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik, election in-charge Prahlad Joshi, in-charge Dushyant Gautam, co-in-charges RP Singh and Locket Chatterjee were present in the meeting.

The meeting, which started at 6 pm in the BJP office went on till 10 pm.

A panel of three names was sent to Delhi, which was discussed in the core group meeting on Sunday. The 70 seats which have been discussed in the meeting would be taken forward in the CEC meeting to be held on January 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be part of the meeting.

As per ANI sources, by January 20 to 21 the list of 70 candidates will be released for Uttarakhand.

At present, the BJP has 57 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand's 70-seated assembly. This time the party has given the slogan 'Abki Baar 60 Paar'.

Earlier on Sunday, the party discussed the 40 seats for the Goa Legislative Assembly. Goa CM Pramod Sawant, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, G Kishan Reddy along with organization ministers were present in the meeting.

ANI Sources say that the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to contest 38 out of the 40 assembly seats in Goa this time. The party has decided not to field its candidates in 2 Christian majority seats.

The final list of BJP candidates for the Goa Assembly elections will be announced on January 19, CM Pramod Sawant said.

Elections in Uttarakhand and Goa will be held on February 14, this year. The polls will be held in a single phase. The results of both the elections will be announced by the Election Commission on March 10 along with the results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Manipur.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha