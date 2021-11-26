New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for the eighth phase of the Bihar Panchayat elections has started at 8 am today. However, preparations for the counting process are still in the final stage at some centres. Today, the fate of 92,376 candidates for 25,247 seats will be decided. Before this, 3,356 candidates have been elected unopposed in the eighth phase. On Wednesday, 62 per cent of votes were cast in the eighth phase of polling in 55 blocks of 36 districts of the state.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Bihar Panchayat, Mukhiya Chunav Results 2021:

08:45 am: Counting of 22 panchayats of Khaira block of Jamui district has started at the counting centre located at KKM College.

08:20 am: Counting of votes has still not started at some centres. There its preparations are in the final stages. Starting after some time, most of the results of the counting of votes will be out by late evening. However, many results will come by tomorrow.

08:01 am: The counting of votes for the eighth phase of Bihar Panchayat elections has started at eight in the morning. However, at some centers its preparations are still in the final stages. There the counting of votes will start soon. It is expected that the election results will also start coming before 10 am.

07:45 am: The administration has made five-layer security arrangements in Samastipur. Police are stationed everywhere. Entry is being allowed inside the counting center only after thorough screening. Counting of votes will start at 8 am.

07:30 am: The preparations for the counting of votes for the Panchayat elections are now in the final phase. Counting of votes will start at 8 am. For this, the supporters of the candidates continue to come outside the centers. Tight security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order.

07:00 am: Now one hour is left for the counting of votes. Meanwhile, the number of counting personnel, candidates and their representatives continue to visit the centres. Crowds of supporters have started gathering outside the centres. Traffic has been controlled on the roads leading to the centres. Tight security arrangements have been made.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan