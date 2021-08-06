Bihar Panchayat Chunav: Elections are to be held on around 2.50 lakh posts. For this, a proposal has been sent to conduct the voting on Sept 20, Sept 24, Oct 4, Oct 8, Oct 12, Oct 22, Oct 31, Nov 7, Nov 15 and Nov 25.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: The State Election Commission of Bihar has started preparations to conduct the Panchayat Chunav (Elections) in Bihar soon. As per the SEC, the Panchayat Chunav 2021 in Bihar will be conducted in 10 phases and the dates for the elections will be announced in a week or two by August 20.

The Secretary of the State Election Commission has written a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayati Raj Department. In the letter, permission has been sought by sending a detailed program of issuance of notification related to the general election of the three-tier Panchayat-Village Court.

Elections are to be held on around 2.50 lakh posts. For this, a proposal has been sent to conduct the voting on September 20, September 24, October 4, October 8, October 12, October 22, October 31, November 7, November 15 and November 25. The commission has proposed to issue the notification of the Panchayat elections on August 20, 2021.

Bihar Panchayat Chunav to be held for the following posts:

8,000 heads

8,000 Sarpanch

1,12,000 ward members

1,12,000 Court Panchayat

11,000 posts of Panchayat Samiti member

1,100 posts of Zilla Parishad member

The State Election Commission, in a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Panchayati Raj Department, has said that according to the recommendation of the Commission, the State Election Commission should notify the dates of the lections by August 20. The commission has said that due to coronavirus, the three-tier panchayat elections could not be conducted in the state. A Consultative Committee has been constituted in place of the dissolved Panchayats, which is effective from June 2.

Election to be held for six posts

Elections are to be held for four posts in three-tier panchayats. This includes the post of Ward Member, Mukhiya, Gram Panchayat Member and Zilla Parishad Member. At the same time, the election of Panch and Sarpanch is to be held in the village courts. The commission has made preparations to conduct the election of three-tier panchayats through EVMs and the election of village courts by ballot paper.

