Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: The first phase of polling of the crucial 11-phase panchayat elections in Bihar began on Friday. In the first phase polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm for more than 4,600 posts across 12 blocks in 10 districts -- Jamui, Gaya, Banka, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Jehanabad, Rohtas, Nawada, Munger and Arwal.

As per the state election commission (SEC), more than 15,300 candidates have filed nomination papers for the 11-phase Bihar Panchayat elections. It also said that around 14,000 security personnel have been deployed across 2,119 polling stations for the first phase of polling.

The SEC has also said that the counting of votes for the first phase of panchayat elections in Bihar will take place on September 26 and 28 this time.

"So far, 362 illegal arms and 1,606 cartridges have been seized from anti-socials in the ongoing pre-poll checking drives by the police. Moreover, 12,065 illegal liquor manufacturing units have been destroyed in different districts while 5,46,143 litres of illicit liquor has been seized," the SEC said in a statement on Thursday, as reported Hindustan Times.

In the previous panchayat elections in Bihar, the polling was held in 10 phases. The SEC has said that the polling will be held using electronic voting machines (EVMs). However, it said that around two lakh ballot boxes will also be used for the Bihar panchayat elections this year.

Following is the complete schedule for Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021:

September 24: First phase of voting

September 30: Second phase of voting

October 8: Third phase of voting

October 20: Fourth phase of voting

October 24: Fifth phase of voting

November 3: Sixth phase of voting

November 15: Seventh phase of voting

November 24: Eighth phase of voting

November 29: Ninth phase of voting

December 8: Tenth phase of voting

December 12: Eleventh phase of voting

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma