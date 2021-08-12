Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021: While reviewing the security situation in the state, Muzaffarpur police chief (SSP) Jayant Kant has directed officials to take appropriate actions against individuals involved in robbery and murder.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the crucial panchayat elections in the state, the Bihar Police has decided to monitor and take "special action" against contestants, who have criminal records against them and are involved in liquor mafia, reported Dainik Jagran.

While reviewing the security situation in the state, Muzaffarpur police chief (SSP) Jayant Kant has directed officials to take appropriate actions against individuals involved in robbery and murder.

He said that criminals should be identified quickly and necessary actions should be taken accordingly to avoid any untoward situation during the panchayat elections in the state, reported Dainik Jagran.

His instructions come after the state election commission (SEC) decided to beef up security on polling booths having a history of poll malpractices. The SEC has said that 16 constables and two officers will be deployed at every alternative booths in Maoist-infected areas of Bihar.

"The security arrangements are being worked out. The deployment of force and other arrangements would be done by the police headquarters during the polls," Hindustan Times quoted an SEC official as saying.

"In view of the huge number of polling personnel, the mobilisation process has begun and officials are being drafted for the task of conducting polls likely to start from next month," Hindustan Times quoted another SEC official as saying.

The SEC last week had announced that Bihar panchayat elections will be conducted in 10 phases. It said, however, that the final dates and exact schedule would be announced by August 20.

This year, the panchayat elections in Bihar would be held on around 2.50 lakh posts. The SEC has sent a proposal to conduct the elections on voting on September 20, September 24, October 4, October 8, October 12, October 22, October 31, November 7, November 15 and November 25.

Bihar Panchayat Chunav to be held for the following posts:

* 8,000 heads

* 8,000 Sarpanch

* 1.12 lakh ward members

* 1.12 lakh Court Panchayat

* 11,000 posts of Panchayat Samiti member

* 1,100 posts of Zilla Parishad member

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma