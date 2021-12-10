Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: The counting of votes for the 10th phase of panchayat elections in Bihar is underway. In this phase, the fate of more than 93,000 candidates will be decided for the posts of Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti member and Sarpanch. Ahead of the counting, security has been beefed up across the state, especially outside counting centres, to avoid any untoward situation.

Here are the latest updates from the big story:

- Usha Devi wins Rashidpur Panchayat.

- Asmita Priyadarshi becomes Panchayat Samiti member from Satha Panchayat of Mansoorchak block.

- Prabhat Kumar beats Neelam Devi in Chiranjeevipur Panchayat.

- Chanda Devi and Lavkesh Singh Panchayat become Samiti members from Jhanjhra.

- Nagendra Prasad becomes panchayat head from Jhanjhra.

- Prabha Devi becomes panchayat head from Jeetapur Panchayat of Bankatwa block.

- Pallavi Devi wins the post of Panchayat Samiti member Fatehpur Panchayat of Belchi block.

- Sandhya Devi wins in Ramnagar in Athmalgola.

- In this phase, the fate of 93,725 candidates will be decided for 24,816 seats.

