New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The voting for the first phase of Bihar Panchayat Elections began on Friday for 4,647 posts in 12 blocks spread over 10 districts in the state. Now as per the State Election Commission's guidelines, the counting of votes for the phase 1 elections started today and will continue till September 27, if not completed today. The Bihar Panchayat Elections also marked the first time use of EVM machines in Panchayat polls in the state. While voting for Panch and Sarpanch posts was held through ballot papers, EVMs were used for the elections of mukhiya, ward member, panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad. In the first phase, voting was held in Dawath and Sanjhauli in the Rohtas district, Belaganj and Khijarsarai in Kaimur, Govindpur in Nawada, Aurangabad, Kako in Jehanabad, Bandipur and Suryapur in Arwal, Tarapur in Munger, Sikandra in Jamui, and Dhauraiya in Banka districts, respectively.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Bihar Panchayat Election Results 2021:

12:00 pm: Gulshan Kumar, the current Mukhiya of Padrawan Panchayat of Aurangabad Sadar Block, lost to Anil Paswan by 253 votes. Anil Paswan got 1395 votes, whereas, Gulshan Kumar got 1142 votes.

11:45 am: Kiran Devi elected from Gokhula Fatehpur Panchayat on the post of Mukhiya. She won by 643 votes. Kiran Devi got 1651 votes and Runa Devi got 1009 votes.

11:20 am: Rajkumar won by 303 votes in a triangular contest from Kumar Panchayat Samiti of Jamui. He defeated Vinod Kumar Mandal. Rajkumar got 1600 votes and Vinod Kumar Mandal got 1297 votes.

11:10 am: Deputy chief Nayar Khan has won again from Pohe Panchayat Samiti northern part of Jamui. He defeated Sanjit Singh by 70 votes. Anil Paswan, the Mukhiya candidate from Padrawan Panchayat of Aurangabad, defeated Gulshan Kumar by 266 votes.

11.00 am: Balbir Yadav in ward one of Govindpur block of Nawada district, Radhia Devi in two, Mobina Khatoon in three, Rafida Khatoon in four, Lalita Devi in five, Sunita Devi in six, Surji Devi in seven, Khushnuma Parveen in eight, Binda Yadav in nine, Jitendra Kumar in 10, Arvind Kumar in 11, Kaushalya Devi in ??12, Shashibhushan Prasad in 13 and Anuj Kumar in 14 have been declared winners. On the other hand, Deputy Chief Nayyar Khan has won again from Pohe Panchayat Samiti northern part of Jamui district.

10:45 am: In Rohtas, former Mukhiya won from Jamshona Panchayat of Dawath. Mithlesh Kumar Yadav won the election for the post of Mukhiya in Sanjhauli's Chandi. On the other hand, Manoj Mandal won from Pohe Panchayat of Sikandra block of Jamui district.

10:30 am: Ashok Chaurasia has been elected from Kharhana Panchayat of Kudra block of Kaimur on the post of Mukhiya.

10:20 am: The first result of Aurangabad has come for Ward 10 of Padrawan Panchayat where Rajkumar Choubey defeated Bablu Singh by 13 votes. Rajkumar Choubey got 114 votes while Bablu Singh got 101 votes.

10:15 am: The result of the post of mukhiya has come from Kumar Panchayat under Sikandra block of Jamui. Shambhu Singh won from here defeating Sanjeev Ranjan by 1,260 votes. Shambhu Singh got 2,619 votes, while Sanjeev Ranjan got 1,339 votes.

10:00 am: The counting of votes for the first phase of Panchayat elections started at 9 am today. So far, no trend or result has come from anywhere.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan