New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for the fourth phase of Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021 started today morning amid tight security. The results will be announced as the counting progress. In the Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021, the fate of 88,137 candidates across 797 panchayats will be decided today. While votes were polled through EVMs for Village head, Zilla Parishad member, Panchayat Samiti member, ward member, the votes for Sarpanch and Panch were polled through ballot papers.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Bihar Panchayat Elections Results 2021:

12:55 pm: Ajay Rai, the head candidate of Halimpur Panchayat of Sahebganj police station area of Muzaffarpur district, has died. Due to this, the election to be held on the post of the headman in Halimpur may be deferred.

12:45 pm: Digvijay Paswan declared winner on the post of the head from Chitoria Panchayat of Mansahi block of Katihar. Ruby Devi has won the Akbarpur West Zilla Parishad seat of Akbarpur block of Nawada.

12:30 pm: Sajo Bibi from Rajoun, Rekha Devi from Sono, Ranju Devi from Balthar, Ganesh Turi from Keshofarka, Jamadar Singh from Loha, Soni Devi from Lakhankiari and Ram Thakur from Dhodri have been elected. Kiran Devi became the head for the second time from Anandpur in Bihta and Suman Kumari became the head for the first time from Katesar.

12:20 pm: Taibur Rahman won for the first time on the post of the head from Belwa Panchayat of Kishanganj block. Matiur Rahman also won the post of the head from Gachapara Panchayat of Kishanganj for the first time. Ashok Kumar Hasda was declared victorious from Purnea Zilla Parishad area number 8. In Amaiya Panchayat of Asarganj, Munger, Hasiya Devi defeated Rekha Devi, while Babi Devi won from Chorgaon Panchayat.

12:10 pm: Guria Devi became the head of Rajipur, Patna. Mumtaz Ansari won the election from district councillor 13 area. Sitting Mukhiya Kiran Devi again emerged victorious from Anandpur Panchayat. Suman Kumari won for the first time on the post of Mukhiya in Katesar Panchayat. Arghanand Paswan emerged victorious for the first time on the post of the head from Sikandpur Panchayat.

11:55 am: Results of four panchayats of Nawada declared, new chiefs found:

Counting of votes is underway in the Akbarpur block of Nawada. The results for the post of head of four panchayats have been declared. The four panchayats have got new chiefs. Ram Avtar Rajvanshi has won in Govind Bigha, Mamta Kumari in Teyar, Reena Devi in Sakarpura and Kumari Deepmala in Badail Panchayat.

11:40 am: Sanju Kumari defeated Yashodhara Thakur from Bijalpur of Sattar Katya block of Saharsa. Bilas Hari won the post of Panchayat Samiti member from Chohar of Katihar. Kamla Kumari was elected as a Zilla Parishad member from Hulasganj block of Jehanabad district.

