Patna | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for the second phase of the 11-phase panchayat elections in Bihar began on Friday morning. The second phase of the panchayat elections was held on Wednesday in 48 blocks of 34 districts to decide the fate of more than 71,400 candidates for over 21,000 posts. The state election commission (SEC) had said that 55.02 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of the Bihar Panchayat elections.

It also said that the voter turnout among women voters was 60.02 per cent while it was 46.02 per cent among male voters. Meanwhile, the phase of polling for Bihar Panchayat elections was held for 4,647 posts in 12 blocks in 10 districts on September 24.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Bihar Panchayat Election Results 2021:

9:10 hours: The counting of votes for the second phase of panchayat elections in Bihar is currently underway.

