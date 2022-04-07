Patna | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) elections began today at 8 am. The Bihar MLC Elections 2022 were held on Monday, April 4, across 24 local authority constituencies in 534 voting centres set up by the Election Commission. Overall 97.84 per cent polling was recorded with the highest in Gopalganj (98.98) and the lowest in East Champaran (91.7). For 24 seats, 186 candidates from different parties were in the fray.

Counting of votes is underway at Aurangabad, Bhojpur-Buxar, Darbhanga, Patna, Nalanda, Gaya-Jahanabad-Arwal, Narwada, Rohtas-Kaimur, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, West Champaran, east Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi-Sheohar, Samastipur, Munger-Jamui-Lakhisarai-Sheikhpura, Begusarai-Khagaria, Saharsa-Madhepura-Supaul, NBhagalpur-Banka, Madhubani, Purnea-Araria-Kishanganj and Katihar seats.

Among the NDA allies, BJP contested 12 seats followed by JD(U) on 11 seats, and Pashupati Paras' Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party on one seat. On the other hand, from the Opposition, RJD contested 23 seats while its ally CPI on the remaining one seat. The Congress also went solo and contested 16 seats out of 24.

The legislative council of Bihar consists of a total of 75 seats. The current strength of members in the legislative council is 51 against the total strength of 75, as all 24 seats of the local authority category are vacant since July 2021. The term of office of 24 members had expired in July 2021. But elections could not be conducted as the constituent local bodies/electors were not in existence at that time, the commission said in its notification issued on March 2.

List of constituencies and voter turnout on April 4:

1-Patna 98.02

2-Nalanda 99.33

3-Gaya-cum-Jehanabad-cum-Arwal 99.57

4-Aurangabad 99.8

5-Nawada 99.54

6-Bhojpur-cum-Buxar 99

7-Rohtas-cum-Kaimur 99.49

8-Saran 94

9-Siwan 99.46

10-Gopalganj 98.98

11-West Chamapran 98.93

12-East Champaran 91.7

13-Muzaffarpur 99.49

14-Vaishali 99.67

15-Sitamarhi-cum-Sheohar 99

16-Darbhanga 99.4

17-Samastipur 97.99

18-Munger-cum-Jamui-cum-Lakhisarai-cum-Sheikhpura 99.34

19-Begusarai-cum-Khagaria 97.86

20-Saharsa-cum-Madhepur-cum-Supaul 98.38

21-Bhagalpur-cum-Banka 99.3

22-Madhubani 95.76

23-Purnia-cum-Araria-cum-Kishanganj 98.38

24-Katihar 99

