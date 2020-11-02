New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Bihar minister Manju Verma is contesting from Cheria-Bariyarpur Assembly constituency of Begusarai district. She is defending the assembly seat which she had won the last two times, and which her caste — Kushwaha — dominates. Her candidature for state elections raised eyebrows given her alleged role in the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home s*x scandal. She had to resign in disgrace when it was alleged that her husband had close ties with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home s*x scandal surfaced in July 2018. As many as 34 minors were found to have been sexually assaulted at a shelter home run by Thakur in Muzaffarpur in 2018. The former minister had also arrested under the arms act case for the illegal procession of ammunition in November 2018. Subsequently, She was suspended from the party. She is pitted against RJD's Rajvanshi Mahto and LJP's Rakhi Devi. As many as 17 candidates are in fray from this assembly segment.

List of key candidates contesting from Cheria-Bariyarpur

1. Kumari Manju Verma, JDU

2. Rajvanshi Mahato, RJD

3. Sudarshan Singh, RLSP

4. Rakhi Devi, LJP

Important issues

1. Migration - Migration from the constituency is one of the key issues that happen due to lack of employment. A large section of the population moves to other cities in search of employment. The issue of employment arises in every election.

2. Kavar Lake - Development of Kavar Lake bird sanctuary is another poll demand for many voters. It needs to be developed from the point of view of tourism. At the same time, the potentail for fish hatchery in Jayamangalagarh also needs to be explored.

3. The sale and purchase of land - Thousands of farmers in the area are upset due to the ban on the purchase and sale of Khesra 362 near the Kavar lake range. They can neither sell nor buy land. For this reason, they are in trouble in times of need.

4. Agriculture and animal husbandry are the main employment sectors. But the problems of the farmers of this region are not looked into. There is a problem of lack of irrigation facilities and waterlogging as well. Due to lack of market and middlemen dominating the packs, most of the farmers in the area sell the finished crops at a low price to meet the requirement.

