Bihar Elections 2020: The first phase of voting in Bihar assembly elections came to an end with 53.46% percent voter turnout recorded till 6pm.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The first phase of voting in Bihar assembly elections came to an end with 53.46% percent voter turnout recorded till 6pm. The last hour of polling was set aside for covid -19 patients and voters who were under quarantine. The ECI said that only 0.22% of the total ballot units deployed developed a glitch, 0.25% control units were reported as malfunctioning and only 1.25% VVPATS had to be replaced. The malfunctions impacted voting time in only one Assembly constituency: 241 Jamui, where polling had been extended till 7 pm to make up for the lost time. In the first phase, 1,066 candidates, including 114 women are in the fray.

Poll Percentage 6 pm pic.twitter.com/hLxSHbBn48 — CEO Bihar #ElectionDepartmentBihar (@CEOBihar) October 28, 2020

Violence reported in Kaimur and IED recovered in Aurangabad

Violent incidents were reported in some parts of Bihar including in Kaimur district where two groups comprising more than 50 people attacked each other. They were dispersed by paramilitary force personnel. The situation is now under control. Tekari is another place apart from Ara where an altercation between supporters of two alliances was reported.

As the first phase of polling got underway on Wednesday in Bihar, a major threat was averted after the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recovered and defused two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in Aurangabad's Dhibra area today morning.

According to Dhibra police station in-charge, Pramod Kumar, as reported by news agency IANS, "The IEDs were placed under a culvert in Dhibra area were recovered in time and a major accident was averted".

Lakhisarai village boycott polls

Voters in Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycotted the assembly elections to mark their protest against the construction of a museum on a playground in the village. As per the visuals by news agency ANI, the polling station number 115 wore a deserted look as the villagers decided not to cast their votes. In the pictures, only the security personnel and volunteers on the polling duties can be seen at the polling booth.

Voters faced technical issued in EVMs

The ECI claimed that the EVM problem was solved shortly after the fault was detected, voters have to wait in queues for over an hour and some even returned home without casting votes. Due to the technical snags, the functioning of over 75 EVMs or VVPATs in Munger, Arwal, Gaya and Nawada districts of Bihar got affected.

Voters in Gaya, Jahanabad, Aurangabad, Jamui, Bhabhua, Sasaram, Baka, and Kaimur also complained of technical and other errors in EVMs. Due to this, polling started late by 30 minutes to 2 hours at several places.

The elections for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar are being held in three phases, and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.

In NDA, BJP is contesting on 29 seats, JD(U) 35 and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) six seats. The Vikas Sheel Insaan Party (VIP) has fielded one candidate. Among the Grand Alliance partners, RJD is contesting on 42 seats, while Congress has fielded 21 candidates. The CPI-ML has eight candidates in fray. Besides, LJP has fielded 42 candidates while RLSP on 43 and BSP on 27 seats. Political fortunes of eight Cabinet Ministers Prem Kumar, Ram Narayan Mandal, Jai Kumar Singh, Krishna Nandan Verma, Shailesh Kumar, Santosh Kumar Nirala, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Brij Kishore Bind will be decided in this phase.

