Bihar Elections 2020: Addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Darbhanga, PM Modi appealed to voters to take Covid-19 precautions amid voting in the first phase.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition questioning the NDA government over the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying that "those who taunted us over the dealy are now clapping in applause."

"A grand Ram Temple is being built in Ayodhya... those in politics who used to ask us a date (of temple construction) are now compelled to applaud... It is the identity of BJP and NDA, we do what we promise," said PM Modi in an election rally in Bihar's Darbhanga.

The prime minister also appealed to voters to take Covid-19 precautions amid voting in the first phase. "Today first phase of polling is underway. I would like to request everyone to follow all precautionary measures against COVID-19. I pray for the speedy recovery of everyone who has been infected with the disease," he said.

Furthering his attack on the erstwhile government led by the RJD, PM Modi said that people of the state have decided to once again defeat those responsible for 'jungle raj' in Bihar.

Cornering the RJD over the development in Bihar during its rule, PM Modi said: "Earlier, the mantra of those in the government was - money digested, project finished. They loved the word commission so much that he never paid attention to connectivity. You know very well what happened to Kosi Mahasetu connecting Mithilanchal."

Voting began on 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts in the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday at 7 am.

As many as 1,066 candidates are in the fray including 42 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 35 from Janata Dal (United), 29 from BJP, 21 from Congress and 8 from Left parties.

Bihar is witnessing a triangular contest with the ruling JDU-BJP alliance and grand alliance (RJD, Congress and others) and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is eying the role of a kingmaker in case of a hung Assembly.

On one side is the NDA which includes JD-U (contesting 115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).

Mahagathbandhan which picked Tejashwi Yadav as chief ministerial candidate constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).

LJP is contesting 136 seats on its own and fielded candidates against all JD-U nominees and only a few against BJP.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta