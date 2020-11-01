New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Parsa assembly seat which comes under Saran district will go to polls on November 03, 2020. Veteran politician Chandrika Rai, who left the RJD owing to the marital dispute between his daughter Aishwarya and Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav and joined JD(U), is pitted against RJD's Chhote Lal Rai. Reportedly, the marital discord has its shadows in the poll battle. What makes this polls battle more interesting is the fact that Parsa is part of Chhapra Lok Sabha constituency, the RJD patron has represented four times. Chandrika Rai has won Parsa six times as an RJD leader.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Chandrika Rai won Parsa constituency seat with a margin of 30.7% securing 77211 votes against LJSP candidate Chhotelal Rai. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,58,877 electorate in the Parsa assembly segment. Out of this Yadav voters account for around 65,000. Muslims, who represent the ‘M’ in the RJD’s claimed “MY" (Muslim-Yadav) voter base, number around 35,000 on the seat.The constituency has a significant presence of chief minister Nitish Kumar''s Kurmi castemen at 40,000, besides about 30,000 forward castes, mostly Rajputs.

A Yadav-dominated constituency, the Parsa seat, besides the electoral fight, is also dominated by talks on the bad marriage between Tej Pratap and Aishwarya. Within six months of tying the nuptial knot in May 2018, their conjugal relationship hit the bottleneck and the dispute is now pending with a Patna family court. Roy and his family are canvassing against RJD candidate Chhote Lal Rai by telling the people in the constituency about the alleged "ill-treatment" meted out to Aishwarya by Prasad''s family and asking voters to deliver “justice”. Tej Pratap himself is contesting from Hasanpur seat.

