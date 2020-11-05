Bihar Elections 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to the people of Bihar before the final phase of polling.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to the people of Bihar before the final phase of polling. The Prime Minister said, the NDA's return is need for the development of the state. "It’s a matter of pride for all of us that development has been the focus in Assembly elections this time," Reiterating his commitment to take the state on the path of development, The Prime Minister stressed that NDA should be voted to power in order to ensure state's development journey and proper implementation of its welfare scheme.

Listing down the developmental work carried out by the NDA government in the last five years, the prime minister expressed confidence that the JD (U)-BJP combine will take the state's development to new heights.

“I am confident that power of double engine will take the state on new heights of development,” he added.

"Development cannot have happened in the state of lawlessness. Since 2005, when the NDA came to power in Bihar, we have created a development-friendly environment. The infrastructure has been strengthened and law and order is stable," he added.

The Prime Minister said the people of Bihar will caste votes not on the basis of caste, but for development. "Votes are being cast not for false promises but for strong (political) will/intentions. Not for bad governance, but for good governance. Not for corruption, but for honesty," he said in the letter.

"The people of Bihar are eagerly waiting for the "Swamitva Yojana" (Ownership Plan). These powerful plans will empower the common man and help them lead a dignified life," he added.

The last phase of polling for Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled to take place on November 7. The counting will be held on November 10.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha