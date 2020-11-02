New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani, the Congress candidate from Jale Assembly seat in Bihar's Darbhanga, will lock horns with BJP's sitting MLA Jiibesh Kumar Mishra. A total of 12 candidates are in the fray from Jale.A native of Darbhanga, Usmani's candidature has been embroiled in controversy. In 2017, he was elected as president of Aligharh Muslim University Student's Union.

BJP calls him a sympathiser of Mohammad Ali Jinnah. In 2018, the saffron party accused Maskoor Ahmad Usmani for opposing the call to remove Jinnah's portrait from the student union's office. In his defense, Maskoor Ahmad Usmani said, "We’d again like to make it very clear that the students of Aligarh Muslim University are in no way defending Mohammad Ali Jinnah or his portrait".

He was also booked under sedition charges in 2019, for allegedly raising anti-national slogans. Later, sedition charges were dropped as it was discovered, Usmani was in Delhi when the incident happened. Usmani had also proactively protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) last year.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Jale constituency was won by Jibesh Kumar of BJP, and Rishi Mishra of JD (U) was the runner-up. Jibesh Kumar polled 41.69 percent votes, while Rishi Mishra polled 38.59 percent votes in the 2015 Bihar elections. In the 2010 state assembly elections, Vijay Kumar Mishra of BJP won the Jale assembly seat, defeating his nearest rival Ramniwas Prasad of RJD. While in October 2005 and February 2005 Prasad had defeated Mishra twice. The first phase of the election was held October 28, while the next phases will be on November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha