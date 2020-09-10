The offer from the Congress has drawn flak from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents in Bihar as the LJP is at odds with the ruling JD(U) for the past few weeks.

A day after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar kicked-off his election campaign in a virtual rally, Congress on Tuesday offered one of Nitish's JD(U) ally, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), in NDA government, to join hands with the old partners.

The offer from the Congress has drawn flak from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents in Bihar as the LJP is at odds with the ruling JD(U) for the past few weeks.

Addressing a virtual rally in Bihar’s Sitamarhi, veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday given an open invitation to Ram Vilas Paswan and his party, the LJP, to return to the Mahagathbandhan (the Grand Alliance).

Paswan’s LJP, which is planning to field its candidates on all seats in the state, was a constituent of United Progressive Alliance (UPA), comprising of Congress and Lalu’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), before it parted ways and joined NDA ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

The proposal by the Congress draws flak from the NDA partners, with senior BJP leader and minister Prem Kumar terming the offer a bid to aggravate the divide within the NDA. Kumar said that Congress should focus more on the revival of the party in the state instead of daydreaming.

“Everything in the NDA is well and under control. Paswan ji is a seasoned leader and knows how to respect the popular sentiments,” said Kumar as quoted by Hindustan Times.

BJP ally JD(U) also echoed similar reactions with JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar saying that the Congress’ bid to woo the LJP highlighted weak confidence pf the party which Neeraj Kumar said survived on the compassion of the RJD in Bihar.

“The Congress itself is driven by the compulsion of seeking guidance for Bihar from a leader jailed in corruption cases. The NDA is intact and united under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, which has been reasserted by BJP seniors like Amit Shah and JP Nadda time and again,” said the Neeraj Kumar as quoted by Hindustan Times.

However, the RJD said that they will welcome any step taken forward by the LJP to get back to its old allies, of which it was part for 12 years.

“Let him come out with the joining offer. GA leaders would definitely take a call on it,” said senior RJD leader and former minister Alok Kumar Mehta.

