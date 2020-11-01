Bihar Elections 2020: The voting for Motihari assembly seat in East Champaran district will take place in the third phase of Bihar elections 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The voting for Motihari assembly seat in East Champaran district will take place in the third phase of Bihar elections 2020. Traditionally, Motihari has been a stronghold for Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP's Pramod Kumar who currently holds the ministerial portfolio of Art, culture and youth affairs, is locking horns with RJD's Om Prakash Choudhary. Pramod Kumar has been winning continuously from here.

In 2015 assembly elections, Kumar won Motihari constituency seat with a margin of 11% securing 79947 votes against RJD candidate Binod Kumar Shrivastava. Kumar emerged victorious in the 2010 elections as well. He got 51,888 votes while Rajesh Gupta of RJD could garner only 27,358 votes. In 2005 too, BJP's Pramod Kumar emerged victorious.

Important issues

-The demand of the people towards the encroachment of Motijheel and Dhanoti has not been fulfilled so far. Although many efforts have been made in this direction, the condition of Motijheel and Dhanauti river remains the same.

-The condition of roads in the urban areas of the mohallas is bad. There has also been no concrete initiative to fix the drainage system in the city.

-No concrete steps have been taken for employment in the region. The process of going out in search of work continues.

There could be multiple factors that will decide the election results. It has been a bastion of BJP for 15 years. Kumar was facing resistance from within the party and expectedly it is going to be a close contest. Looking at the history of Motihari seat, Prabhavati Gupta of Congress won the segment in 1977 and 1980,. In 1985, CPI Triveni Tiwari won the poll battle and continued winning polls till 1995 for three consecutive terms. In 2000, RJD's Rama Devi won from Motihari.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha