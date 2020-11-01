Bihar Elections 2020 Bhagalpur Constituency: The voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 took place on October 28.

Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: The Bhagalpur assembly constituency seat, which falls under the Lok Sabha seat of Bhagalpur, will go to polls in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. The Bhagalpur assembly seat is currently represented by Congress candidate Ajeet Sharma, who is the father of Bollywood actor Neha Sharma.

While the Congress has fielded incumbent Ajeet Sharma, who is seeking his third term as Bhagalpur MLA, the BJP has staked its repute on Rohit Pandey, in a direct contest between the two biggest political parties of the country. The other candidates testing their fate on this seat are Lok Janshakti Party's Rajesh Sharma and RLSP candidate Syed Shah Ali Sajjad Alam.

There are a total of 3.29 lakh voters in this assembly seat, of which 1.75 lakh i.e. 53.2 per cent are male voters while 1.53 lakh i.e. 46.6 per cent are female voters. Bhagalpur is also known as the silk town of Bihar and it holds a stronghold of the Congress. Sharma defeated BJP's Arjit Shashwat Choubey in 2015 with a margin of 10,658 securing 70,514 votes.

The voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 took place on October 28. In the first phase of polling, a total of 53.54 per cent of total voter turnout was recorded. The voting for phase 2 and phase 3 polls will be held on November 3 and 7 respectively, while the votes will be counted on November 10. A total of 94 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 3, including Bhagalpur.

The Bihar Assembly Elections are the first poll that is taking place amid the COVID19 pandemic. Due to the coronavirus, the polls have been brought to three phases and this time the voting timing has been increased by an hour. The voting of phase 2 will take place on November 3 between 7 am and 6 pm.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma