Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: The fate of 17 candidates will be decided as counting for by-elections in two assembly constituencies in Bihar began on Tuesday. The voting at Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur assembly seats, which was held on October 30, saw a voter turnout of 49.85 per cent.

The by-polls were necessitated after the death of ruling NDA MLAs. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which had won both the seats in the assembly poll in 2020, has fielded candidates for Tarapur as well as the reserved Kusheshwar Asthan seats.

Tarapur MLA Mewa Lal Chaudhary had lost his life in the COVID surge earlier this year. JD(U)’s bid to retain the seat in the coming by-poll is being challenged by RJD’s Arun Kumar and Rajesh Mishra of the Congress.

In Kusheshwar Asthan, JD(U) has fielded Aman Bhushan Hazari, son of three-time MLA Shashi Bhushan Hazari whose death necessitated the by-poll. Congress has fielded Atirek Kumar, son of Ashok Ram who had fought on the party ticket in the assembly poll and had finished runner up. The RJD has fielded Ganesh Bharti.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Bihar By-election Results 2021:

- After 12 rounds of counting, Arun Kumar of RJD maintains a lead of 2551 votes against his nearest rival JD(U)'s Rajiv Singh at Tarapur. Meanwhile, in Kushweshwar Asthan, JD(U)'s Aman Bhushan Hazari leads by 8074 votes against Ganesh Bharti of RJD.

- JD(U)'s Rajeev Kumar Singh was leading by a margin of 224 votes over his RJD rival Arun Kumar in Tarapur, according to the Election Commission website. RJD's Ganesh Bharti was ahead of JD(U)'s Aman Bhushan Hajari by 365 votes.

- Early trends show that the ruling Janata Dal (United) and main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are leading in one assembly seat each in Bihar.

- We'll win by handsome margin. If administration or other people will try to create any disturbance, I'm here in Darbhanga. I'll not let the mandate be stolen by anybody. Our teams are here & overseeing everything: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar assembly bypolls

- After two rounds of counting, RJD is leading against CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) in Tarapur seat with a margin of 1,141 votes.

RJD’s Arun Singh- 3,125 JD(U)’s Rajiv Kumar- 1,984

- Lalu Yadav’s RJD is leading against CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) in Kusheshwar Asthan seat.

RJD- 9,696 JD(U)- 9,331

- The counting of votes started today in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seats in Bihar where by-elections were necessitated after the deaths of sitting MLAs, both belonging to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U). Altogether 17 candidates are in the fray for the two seats, eight in Tarapur and nine in Kusheshwar Asthan.

