Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that the ongoing state assembly polls will be his last one indicating he may retire from active politics after five years.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that the ongoing state assembly polls will be his last one indicating he may retire from active politics after five years.

"Please know today is the last day of campaigning. Day after tomorrow is voting. And this is my last election. All's well that ends well," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said at an election rally in Purnea. The Bihar Chief Minister's announcement came on the last day of campaigning for the 2020 Bihar assembly polls.

This is my last election, says Bihar CM and JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar during an election rally in Purnia#BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/vLSL4uQd4v — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

Earlier, in an apparent dig at UP CM Yogi Adityanath over his comments on CAA and NRC, the JD(U) leader said no one has the courage to drive people out of the country.

"Some people are spreading propaganda. Who will get whom out of the country? No one has the power to throw anyone out as everyone belongs to India. We've always created an environment of harmony and tried to unite everyone," Kumar at an election rally in Kishanganj.

The Janata Dal (United) leader is seeking his third consecutive term as chief minister of the state. The JD(U) and BJP are contesting the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections together while the opposition Grand Alliance comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties.

Elections in the state of Bihar kicked off on October 28. In the third and final phase of polling, districts such as Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria and Purnia will vote on November 7 and results will be announced on November 10.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha