Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav came out heavily upon Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and alleged what the JD (U) chief did with Chirag was wrong.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Launching a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that the Bihar CM wronged Chirag Paswan at a time when he lost his father Ram Vilas Paswan. The RJD chief's remark holds significance as both RJD and Lok Janshakti Party appear to agree on one point - that voting for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Janata Dal (United) can spoil the future of the state.

"What Nitish Kumar Ji did with Chirag Paswan is not good. Chirag Paswan needs his father at this time more than ever before but Ram Vilas Paswan ji is not among us and we are sad about it. Nitish Kumar did injustice to Chirag Paswan," the RJD leader told news agency ANI.

Chirag, who parted ways with the NDA, has been relentless in his criticism for JD(U) chief. He said, LJP's move to quit NDA alliance in Bihar has nothing to do with the sharing of seats for the upcoming polls in Bihar and reiterated that LJP had always opposed the politics of JD(U).

Chirag who will hit the campaign trail by October 21 said that it was his father Ram Vilas Paswan who before his death told him to sever ties with the JD(U) and establish a new regime

"It must be kept in mind that the LJP has never been a fan of Nitish Kumar's style of politics. He has harmed the Dalits by creating a sub-group of Mahadalits for his own political gains", LJP chief Chirag Paswan told PTI.

In the forthcoming Assembly polls, the (LJP) will not contest seats where BJP will be contesting, however, it will fight against Janata Dal (United).

Bihar with 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha