New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tarapur has a special place in history for its role in India's freedom struggle. While hoisting the Indian tricolor at Tarapur police station in 1932, many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives. It is also said freedom fighters had temporarily occupied all the offices in Tarapur and established parallel rule in the region for a few days. Tarapur assembly seat has always been unpredictable, the constituency is known for its closely-fought contests. Mevalal Chaudhary from JDU is in poll fray eyeing his second win, while RJD's Divya Prakash will be looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor and win the seat. At present, Tarapur is said to be the rice bowl of the region.

Paddy is produced on a large scale in Tarapur, Asarganj, Tetia Bumber and Sangrampur blocks. But, farmers are not able to get fair price of paddy product. Paddy is produced on a large scale in Tarapur, Asarganj, Tetia Bumber and Sangrampur blocks. But, farmers are not able to get fair price of paddy product. Voters were vocal about the issue of national monument to Tarapur police station, construction of Shaheed Park near Shaheed Memorial, strengthening of irrigation system, development of Tarapur as a tourist destination, strengthening education system, employment opportunities.

According to the 2011 Census, out of 456,549 people, 87.63% is rural and 12.37% is urban population. The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) ratio is 15.1 and 1.97, respectively out of the total population, it shows. There are 315,903 electorates, including 170,015 men, 145, 880 women and eight third gender people.

In the elections, the important issues include proper irrigation facilities, construction of bypass in Tarapur and promotion of tourism dominate. There are also demands to declare Shaheed Park and the old police station building as national heritage is also an important election issue. In the end, ethnic mobilization will prove to be an important factor.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha