Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: According to Chief Electoral Officer H.R. Srinivasa, out of 71 constituencies, 35 are in Naxal-affected areas where it will be held in a staggered manner.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Polling for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections will be held tomorrow in 71 constituencies in six districts including Naxal-hit Gaya, Rohtas and Aurangabad. Notably, 35 constituencies in these three districts are Naxal-hit zones. The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to ensure free and fair polling in these assembly segments.

In Naxal-affected areas, polling parties have been instructed to reach the respective Polling Booths before sunset. According to Chief Electoral Officer H.R. Srinivasa, out of 71 constituencies, 35 are in Naxal-affected areas where polling will be held in a staggered manner. Polling will be up to 3 p.m. in four Naxal-affected constituencies of Chainpur, Nabinagar, Kutumba and Rafiganj while in the other five Naxal-affected constituencies polling will be upto 5 p.m. In the remaining 26 Naxal-affected constituencies, polling will be upto 4 p.m.

Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed at all booths. Additional security forces have been deployed in Naxal-infested areas to ensure free and fair polling. Helicopters have also been pressed into service for air patrolling to avert any untoward incident. Combing operation has also been launched in Naxal-affected areas.

In the first phase a total of 1066 candidates are in fray and over 2.14 Cr eligible voters will exercise their franchise. BJP is contesting from 29 seats, JD(U) from 35 and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) from six assembly seats. The Vikas Sheel Insaan Party (VIP) has fielded one (01) candidate.

The Grand alliance's RJD is contesting from 42 seats, while Congress has fielded 21 candidates. The CPI-ML has 08 candidates in fray. The LJP has decided to support BJP candidates on those seats where LJP is not contesting. The second phase of polling will be conducted on November 3, while the third phase of polling will take place on November 7. Results of the Bihar polls 2020 will be declared on November 10.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha