Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: A pair of slippers was hurled at Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav while he was campaigning for his party candidate in Aurangabad district

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A pair of slippers was hurled at Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav while he was campaigning for his party candidate contesting from Kutumba assembly seat in Aurangabad district. Someone from the crowd hurled the slippers at the RJD leader while he was on stage. While one of the slippers flung past his shoulders, other landed in his lap, the video of the incident shows. Yadav, however, did not flinch he left the stage after addressing the rally.

#WATCH Bihar: A pair of slippers hurled at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at a public rally in Aurangabad, today. pic.twitter.com/7G5ZIH8Kku — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Yadav is the chief ministerial candidate of the Opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, RJD is contesting on 144 seats, the Congress has fielded candidates on 70 seats while CPI (M-L), CPI and CPM have been given 19, 6 and 4 assembly segments respectively.

In a joint manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the alliance promised jobs to 10 lakh youngsters and repealing the new farm laws recently enacted by the central government if they are voted to power. Contractual teachers would be entitled for same pay for same work, for which they have been agitating for long," said Tejashwi Yadav, who is the opposition chief ministerial candidate.

As a part of NDA alliance, JD(U) and HAM will contest 115 and 7 seats respectively. BJP has reiterated that the next government will be led by CM Nitish Kumar. Meanwhile, BJP has fielded 29, 46 and 35 candidates who will contest in the first, second and third phase respectively.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3, and 7 - and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. The RJD is slated to contest 39 seats, while the Congress has identified 23 seats to field its candidates during the elections in the first phase

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha