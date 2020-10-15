New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Shatrughan Sinha's son and actor Luv Sinha is all set to make his political debut in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The 37-yr-old is contesting Congress ticket from Bankipore assembly segment which falls under Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency from where Shatrughan Sinha was elected as MP in 2009 and 2014. Junior Sinha is being pitted against the BJP's three-time MLA Nitin Navin, who has held the assembly seat since 2005. Bankipore is considered to be a stronghold of Kayasthas, the upper caste that both Nitin and Luv belong to.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shatrughan Sinha contested as Congress candidate after being denied ticket from the BJP. Sinha, 74, subsequently, was handed a defeat by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Unlike his father Shatrughan Sinha and sister Sonali Sinha Luv did not see much success in his Bollywood career. He made his debut with Sadiyaan in 2009. The film did not click at the box office. He also featured in J.P. Dutta’s Paltan in 2018. Notably, the Grand-old party has given tickets to many of relatives of senior politicians. The party has fielded state president Madan Mohan Jha’s son, Sharad Yadav’s daughter and MP Akhilesh Singh’s son among others.

Meanwhile, Bankipore sitting MLA Nitin Navin expressed confidence about his prospects of winning the seat again. "Our work speaks. We will always be with Patna as others will come and go. People of Patna know everything and my aim is to sustain the victory margin which I got earlier," he told ANI. Meanwhile, Congress has announced all 70 candidates from its quota of seats under the seat-sharing agreement in opposition Mahagathbandhan for Bihar polls. Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha