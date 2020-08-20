In a statement, Manjhi said that “HAM is not a part of the grand alliance in Bihar anymore”, adding that a decision whether to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming assembly polls will likely be taken in next two or three days.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: In what could be a huge setback for the grand alliance ahead of the assembly election in Bihar, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief and former state chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday announced that he has decided to part his ways with the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

Why Jitan Ram Manjhi left the grand alliance?

According to Jagran sources, Manjhi was unhappy with the top leadership of the RJD as his party ‘was not getting its due respect’ in the alliance. Manjhi wanted to have a bigger role in the alliance, Dainik Jagran reported, adding that there were some disputes over seat-sharing formula and the chief minister’s candidate as well.

Demanding a formation of coordination committee in the alliance, Manjhi also went to Delhi where he met senior Congress leaders and discussed his issues. He, however, failed to meet Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. However, his demands were not met as a result of which Manjhi was disappointed.

Will Manjhi join the NDA?

Manjhi has said that he will likely decide in two or three days whether he will join the NDA or merge with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). According to media reports, HAM(S) has been asking for 10-12 seats from the JD(U). “At this point of time, I cannot say anything. But anything is possible in politics. Let us wait for August 20,” HAM (S) spokesperson Danish Rizwan told The Indian Express.

