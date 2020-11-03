New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The 94 assembly constituencies that went to poll in the second phase of Bihar assembly polls on Tuesday recorded 53.51 percent turnout down from the 56.9 per cent in 2015. The figure, however, could go up as voting continued beyond schedule in several places, the Election Commission said. The combined voter turnout in the two phases was recorded at 53.79 percent till 5 PM, the Commission said. In the corresponding constituencies which went to poll in the 2015 assembly polls, the turnout was 55.35 per cent, the EC said.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also cast their votes and both urged the people to come out in large numbers and produce numbers larger than the last elections. n the first two hours of polling, the maximum voting was seen in West Champaran with 9.68 per cent, followed by 9.61 per cent in Nalanda and 9.51 per cent in Patna district. The lowest voting turnout was in the flood-hit Khagaria and Darbhanga districts with 5.12 and 5.79 per cent respectively.

Among the major political parties, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by its ally BJP (29), while the opposition RJD has fielded its candidates in 42 and its coalition partner Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments.

Tejashwi Yadav faces the BJP's Satish Kumar in Vaishali's Raghopur, where he trounced him in 2015 and wrested the seat. The BJP leader, who beat his mother Rabri Devi from the same seat in 2010, has been given a second chance by his party.Tejashwi Yadav's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav has shifted base from Mahua in Vaishali and is trying his luck from Hasanpur in Samastipur district. A voter turnout of 55.69% was recorded in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls held on October 28, the Election Commission said in its provisional data. The third phase is scheduled to be held on November 7. The results of the Bihar elections will be declared on November 10.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha